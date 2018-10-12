GDPR Fear is Stifling Employees, Here’s How to Fix It

More than three months after GDPR came into effect, businesses have found themselves between a rock and a hard place - taking every step possible to correct protocols, policies and procedures, but also aware that employees remain the weakest link in the security chain.

Consequently, many companies have understandably felt the need to make clear that individuals have responsibility for compliance and there’s no doubt this has raised the stakes in employees’ minds that negligence leading to data breach could cost them their job.

Actually, they’re not wrong in this assumption. Research we conducted with Ipsos just before the GDPR deadline passed indicated that, 31% of British businesses that have suffered a data breach have sacked an employee as a result. Yet, the same survey found a disturbing lack of training on basic fundamentals: just over half (55%) of large businesses have trained their employees on the use of public Wi-Fi, and only 70% have provided training on identifying fraudulent emails (the latter was the highest rate among any critical security training).

While at one level, it’s easy to say that a lot of these precautions are common sense, it is hard to be fully mindful all the time without consistent, clear training. It can’t just be thrown into an employee handbook and considered job done. Businesses also have a responsibility here.

A level of accountability is, of course, necessary, because businesses will not be GDPR compliant without it. Yet employees will feel unduly pressurized if they are not well trained. That damages trust and engagement between employer and employee.

Here are five simple, practical steps for businesses to achieve accountability, without crushing employee spirit: