Being originally from Europe and now operating a SaaS data collection company in the US, I have a unique vantage point on data privacy, both from the point of view of businesses’ legitimate interest in data collection, and Europe’s history for stronger consumer privacy protections.

In the US, the prevailing attitude toward data protection has been one of wait-and-see. Most legislators favor industry self-regulation and companies don’t seem interested in adopting new practices until there is a law requiring them to do so.

Many companies’ privacy policies are intentionally very vague about what they do with their users’ information. This is born from a desire to not overly restrict what could be done with the data in the future, and often also out of fear of potentially misrepresenting poorly understood data collection processes.

This has allowed organizations to share and market user data pretty much however they want. It also lead to Facebook’s CEO testifying before Congress regarding the data of 87 million users being passed to Cambridge Analytica.

On the dawn of GDPR, and with the spotlight on major data breaches, perhaps the US is ready to take another run at data privacy regulation. We’re at a tipping point where one more privacy scandal could push data privacy into an election-year issue and give momentum to Consumer Privacy Bill of Rights initiatives in Congress.

But I’m in the US, why should I care about GDPR?

Even if the US doesn’t pass legislation protecting consumer data, many companies will still need to ensure GDPR compliance to continue to interact with European users. If you are based in the US, but collecting and processing Personal Data of European Union (EU) citizens, then the GDPR may apply to you.

It can get a little confusing, as merely having a website or a web form accessible from the EU doesn’t necessarily mean GDPR applies to you. However, offering services aimed at European users, or if a large number of your users are from are from the EU, means GDPR will apply to you.

Under the GDPR users have: