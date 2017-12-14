Like any other technology, that enormous and growing area known as the Internet of Everything (IoE) did not spring into existence from out of a vacuum. While it is true to say that the electric lightbulb did not come from constant refinement of the candle, it did grow from a constant search to find more effective ways to illuminate a space.

The earliest reference I can find to something which resembles IoE as we know it today comes from a newspaper interview in 1926. Nikola Tesla is asked what he foresees after the advent of wireless. He describes “innumerable transmitters and receivers” taking care of “domestic management, heat, light and household mechanics.” He may as well have been describing my house today. The earliest wearable computer dates all the way back to 1955, a research project by Edward Thorp designed to increase the odds of winning at roulette, and the heads-up display, something we think of as very much “of our era”, originated in 1967 when Hubert Upton of Bell Labs was experimenting with technology to improve the lives of those who rely on lip-reading. Of course, the innovation doesn’t stop there, it has only accelerated year on year and will continue to do so.

While attacks on ‘smart’ or ‘connected’ devices are still not commonplace, criminals are already probing the possibilities for malfeasance offered by the new world of connected and unsecured devices. We have already seen real world attacks on digital video recorders and IP cameras among others, for Bitcoin mining and to recruit IoT devices into DDoS botnets like Mirai, Persirai and Reaper. These were no random infections as the malware in question was deliberately designed to target these devices.