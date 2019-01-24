Implementing ISO 27001 and Avoiding Potential GDPR Consequences

With the increase in cyber-attacks and information security breaches – 72% of large UK firms identified an information security breach in 2018, a rise from 68% from 2017 – the importance of protecting both corporate information and that of customers and users has never been more apparent. With large scale data breaches being reported more frequently in mainstream media, the public's awareness of the topic is increasing the importance they place in the security of their information.

New laws and regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are also piling on the pressure. Aimed at protecting the public, these regulations require organizations to have adequate security measures in place to safeguard personal information and the rights of their customers, both existing and potential.

None of this will be news to information security professionals, but businesses with a more a laissez-faire approach to cybersecurity can no longer afford to see it as an unnecessary expenditure. Organizations need to invest in company-wide measures that result a consistent approach to cybersecurity across all departments, not just infrastructure and development teams.

Though businesses processing or holding personal information should already be following these rules, a good place to start when thinking about company-wide information security is through compliance with the GDPR and DPA. While neither regulation goes into specifics about what processes, tools or architecture should be in place, they are explicit in what is expected from that infrastructure in terms of how it protects personal information and the rights of its owners. It is up to individual businesses to design their architecture and processes around fulfilling these requirements – and being able to prove that this is the case.

The measures put in place to comply with the GDPR and DPA focus purely on protection of personal information, but what about the other areas of information security?

One of the most popular methods for addressing information security concerns throughout a business is the ISO 27001 Information Security Standard. An Information Security Management System (ISMS) will put in place processes that will help preserve the confidentiality, integrity and availability of corporate data and although it does not specifically address personal information, the identification of relevant laws and regulations with which compliance is required is part of the Standard. Under this, any organization processing Personally Identifiable Information (PII) would need to be compliant with the DPA (and/or GDPR).

Implementing an ISO 27001 Certified ISMS that complies with GDPR and DPA requires the following steps: