Enhancing Collaboration: Incident Response Teams and Law Enforcement

Cyber-attacks are on the rise — the number of global ransomware attacks increased by 95% in 2023, compared to 2022. With this growing threat, cooperation between Incident Response Teams (IRTs) and law enforcement has never been more important. This evolving relationship has seen success in recent years but still comes with many challenges. Bridging the communication gap between your organization’s IRT and law enforcement is essential in order to establish the best possible remediation process. But where do you start? Below I’m going to cover the methods your organization’s IRT can use to facilitate effective partnerships with law enforcement, as well as best practices for using those partnerships to combat evolving cyber threats and safeguard your organization’s digital infrastructure. How IRTs and Law Enforcement Work Together After a cyber security incident occurs, it’s the responsibility of the IRT to discover, analyze, review, and then, should the nature of the incident require it - bring findings back to law enforcement. While I don’t consider IRTs part of law enforcement, they are very much part of this important legal process. Law enforcement agencies, like INTERPOL, the FBI, the US Secret Service, and local police, usually want to act as a partner to an organization that’s been the victim of a cybercrime, rather than take over the entire investigation. Initially, the IRT will provide agencies with data logs, information about the nature of the incident, and any other relevant evidence, and agency officials will then share information they find about indicators of compromise (IOCs) and anything that will help your organization through the remediation process.

“It is wise to involve law enforcement agencies on a regular basis.”

As your leadership team and IRT plan for various cyber-attack scenarios, it is wise to involve law enforcement agencies on a regular basis so that all parties are on the same page ahead of time. It’s also important to have one designated point of contact from your organization to reach out and work with law enforcement through the entire process to keep everything streamlined. A Slow Process That’s Worth the Effort There can be quite a bit of hesitancy on the part of IRTs to work directly with law enforcement after a cyber cyber-attack. But a cyber-attack is a serious offense and it’s important to analyze what happened and then take the right steps.

“Working with law enforcement is the only way you’re going to stop a repeat attack.”