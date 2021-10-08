Latest OMB Memo Doubles Down on Flawed NIST Critical Software Standards

An August memo from the White House represents another missed opportunity for transformational change in cybersecurity. The memo from the interim director of the office of management and budget was sent to the heads of all executive departments and agencies. In a nutshell, the memo directs all agencies to implement the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines in July — and that is precisely the problem. These guidelines fall short in recognizing the breadth of modern software and how applications are developed in large federal agencies and global enterprises.

Missing the Mark on “Bold Changes” to Cybersecurity

The origin of the guidelines was the White House executive order (EO) on cybersecurity that was issued on May 12. The EO called for “bold changes and significant investments in order to defend the vital institutions that underpin the American way of life.” The action was in response to a growing volume of cyber-attacks, including the devastating SolarWinds breach that impacted 17,000 organizations, including multiple federal agencies.

Among other things, the EO directed that, within 60 days, NIST would collaborate with the National Security Agency (NSA) to “publish guidelines recommending minimum standards for vendors’ testing of their software source code, including identifying recommended types of manual or automated testing.”

But when the NIST guidelines were released in July, they were anything but bold in my opinion — and therefore violated the spirit of the original EO. As I noted at the time, the guideline contains no specifics as to what qualifies as a threat model, what qualifies as application security verification and which vulnerabilities must be fixed. Moreover, NIST did not even provide a usable definition of “critical software,” deciding to focus on security software instead of systems with a critical mission.

Understanding What Is Critical

Defining “critical” is not my specialty. Still, I think the definition of critical infrastructure found in a 2013 EO is a good start: “[S]ystems and assets, whether physical or virtual, so vital to the United States that the incapacity or destruction of such systems and assets would have a debilitating impact on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination of those matters.”