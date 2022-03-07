A Critical Component of a Layered Approach to Cybersecurity: SIEMaaS

Since evolving cyber-threats require continuous monitoring and agile solutions, embracing a layered approach to cybersecurity is critical. With this approach, organizations optimize protections by implementing various prevention and detection tools.

If a threat penetrates one layer of security, there are additional protections to identify and mitigate the incident, often preventing far-reaching disaster. Ideally, these prevention and detection tools are integrated to provide a complete view of an IT environment.

Yet, with cyber-criminals working relentlessly to hone their tactics, eventually, a threat will likely make it past even the strongest of prevention tools – making detection the next line of defense.

How should organizations handle effective detection in today’s changing threat landscape? The answer lies in recognizing the value of partnering with a trusted provider for around-the-clock threat monitoring and remediation.

Is SIEM the Answer?

As a refresher, a security information and event management (SIEM) solution aggregates information from a high volume of diverse log data collected by an organization’s computers and servers and security devices like firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention services, databases, applications, switches and routers. A SIEM then searches and filters this data and can tell who did what, when and from where.

Using predefined correlation rules from previously detected attack vectors, a SIEM identifies potential security incidents; however, it does come with certain drawbacks. Proper configuration, cost and effective alerting top the list, as a SIEM can require a vast amount of time and resources to configure and maintain. In addition, the sheer volume of alerts could overwhelm most organizations.

Consider this: a SIEM solution can consume billions of logs and deliver upward of one thousand alerts each month, requiring full-time attention. While such detailed information contributes to a stronger cybersecurity posture, that only holds true if an organization effectively investigates and remediates threats.

In fact, many organizations that invest in a SIEM do not prioritize alert investigation, as they lack the expertise and time. The infamous 2013 Target example reminds us that when companies fail to respond to alerts, they risk an incident escalating into a newsworthy breach.

Embracing SIEMaaS for Protection

As many organizations know all too well, there are countless challenges associated with managing cybersecurity internally, including IT staffing and resource allocation.

With SIEM-as-a-Service (SIEMaaS), organizations can reap the benefits of SIEM while avoiding the headaches of configuration and effective alerting. SIEMaaS removes much of the burden from internal IT, allowing a dedicated team of experts to manage threat monitoring and investigation.

SIEMaaS delivers a comprehensive look at an organization’s environment, collecting and reviewing logs from connected devices across a technology environment. When anomalies are detected, the external team responds and remediates incidents in real-time – freeing up internal resources.

While a SIEM requires a large upfront investment of both time and money, SIEMaaS optimizes spending with a scalable model and minimizes false positives to streamline investigation.

As a critical component of a layered approach to cybersecurity, SIEMaaS provides a holistic analysis of attacks in an environment. This is particularly useful as cyber-criminals exploit vulnerabilities to gain access to networks, systems and data. Having a complete view of your IT environment could make the difference between a minor incident and a major breach.

Don’t Overlook the Importance of Compliance

An important piece to consider when choosing a SIEMaaS provider is cybersecurity compliance. Particularly for financial institutions subject to stringent regulations, SIEMaaS should support regulatory compliance and work in real-time to manage attacks and mitigate risk. Many SIEMaaS providers also offer audit-quality reports to strengthen your compliance posture further.

By finding the right partner for SIEMaaS, your organization can focus on other internal priorities, knowing that your third-party provider will monitor device events and manage the investigation of anomalies for valid security incidents.

While your organization may observe typical business hours, security threats can occur at any time –including holidays or weekends – and with no regard to staffing levels, requiring full-time attention to detect and respond to incidents. With SIEMaaS, you should have full confidence in around-the-clock coverage, as your provider delivers real-time incident response and remediation. This 24/7 external support to manage, investigate and mitigate security attacks enhances your entire IT infrastructure protection.

Don’t let your organization fall victim to a security incident. Embracing a layered approach to cybersecurity will give your organization an edge in the fight against cyber-threats.