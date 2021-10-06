Why the M&A Boom of 2021 Could Be a Data Security Bust

This year, the world has experienced a mergers and acquisitions boom. The first half of 2021 saw an “epic” number of deals struck around the world, followed by a “frenzied summer” of M&A activity. Figures released in September showed that global dealmaking has surged to a record high of $3.9 trillion of deals — and the year is not over yet.

However, this apparently positive economic news comes with a technological sting in the tail. M&As can be extremely dangerous from a cybersecurity perspective, with organizations that buy other companies forced to take on the problems, vulnerabilities and risk profile of the business they acquire.

It’s almost inevitable that some of the companies that took part in the tremendous post-pandemic M&A boom will be sitting on a timebomb thanks to data security issues with the businesses they recently snapped up. This means security teams and CISOs must be proactive, taking action now to shut down issues before problems occur.

The Data Dangers of Mergers

Whenever a company buys another, the process almost always involves integrating systems and the transfer of data. Many organizations perform what’s known as a “lift and shift” when merging two companies, simply taking the data and moving it onto their servers. Unfortunately, this data is not always checked adequately and is often unstructured, which poses many risks. Some of the data could be exposed to employees and contractors who should not have access, for instance, increasing the possibility of insider threats. Unfortunately, mergers tend to cause redundancies, so leaving sensitive data wide open leaves a company at risk of being targeted by a disgruntled employee that has lost their job.

The data that organizations inherit during an M&A could also have broken permissions. This means some IT administrators have too much access — or even that the right people can’t see the information they need, which is much less of a risk but is still a drain on productivity. There could also be an issue caused by shadow admins, who have unauthorized privileged access acquired without the security team’s knowledge. These accounts can perform admin-level changes that can cause damage across an organization, making them a target for external attackers.

Even inactive user accounts can be a risk. For example, when a company performs a lift and shift, it could bring in many accounts belonging to former employees, including some privileged profiles. Again, these are targets for hackers, who gain increased access in a few moments if they manage to compromise these accounts.