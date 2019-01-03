Managed Threat Hunting Fills a Critical Gap

Is This Just Another MSSP? Onboarding a managed security service provider (MSSP) can be a daunting project. Organizations who have experienced challenges using MSSPs for security monitoring in the past might rightfully ask the question, “Does managed threat hunting make sense for me?” Managed threat hunting has some key features that make it easy to deliver quick wins for organizations of all types:

With managed threat hunting, sometimes called “managed detection and response” (MDR), you are engaging a team of expert threat hunters for a simple, but important task: to continuously sift through your enterprise security data, looking for faint signs of the most sophisticated attacks.

However while there is a skills shortage in cybersecurity, skilled hunters don’t come cheap and can be difficult to retain. Managed threat hunting services are tailor-made to fill this critical gap for organizations of all types as they make up a small but important part of the managed security services market.

While threat hunting is a straightforward exercise, it can be challenging to staff properly. Effective threat hunters come with years of experience and battle scars from regular engagements with their adversaries.

Threat hunting is a critical discipline that more organizations are using to disrupt stealthy attacks before they become mega breaches. In many organizations, threat hunting becomes the last, best line of defense, leveraging human knowledge, experience and intuition to detect threats that carefully crafted, automated layers of defense cannot.

Separating the Good from the Indifferent

The world of managed security services is broad and confusing, and sometimes it’s difficult to sift through the buzzwords. The most important thing is that you have a clear understanding of what you should be looking for in a potential service provider.

The first port of call is whether a human is reviewing your data, and if so, how often. If the answer is “once,” then you are looking at a one-time investigation service, not managed threat hunting. “Weekly” or “monthly” are of little value. Your attackers don’t take the weekends off and neither should your threat hunting service. Threat hunting is a continuous, 24-7 operation.

Now that you know who or what is looking after your security, it’s time to know how they identify what leads they are looking for. Every threat hunt begins with a lead, or a hypothesis. The simplest kind of threat hunts start with known bad IOCs (typically IP addresses, hashes, and domains), and searches through historical data looking for matches. In this kind of hunting, the human hunter is providing little added value in the process.

IOC-based hunting is easy to automate and doesn’t require a skilled analyst to drive it. Your managed threat hunting service should begin with the most current TTPs in use by today’s adversaries.

Alert triage is another type of service that is often confused with threat hunting, but provides a very distinct value proposition. These types of services merely provide prioritization and context around alerts from other security products. When used most effectively, threat hunting is focused on your visibility gaps. It reveals the threats you are least likely to uncover without expert help.

Consider also what happens when your service detects a stealthy, targeted threat. An alert without context and recommendations is merely more noise in your daily queue. A quality threat hunting service will not just throw alerts over your cubicle wall. Your managed threat hunting service partner should not only alert you to emerging threats quickly, but also guide your response, coaching you on context and the most effective response actions.

Finally, it’s critical to leverage the insights gained from threat hunting to better understand your own defenses, and to strengthen them. Successful threat hunts shine a bright light on gaps in your security architecture and provide valuable insights for future improvements. Too few organizations make effective use of these observations; world-class threat hunters drive continuous improvement by smartly solidifying defenses. Hunting down a threat once is a win; hunting it down a second time is a sad waste of human capital.

Done right, managed threat hunting can deliver instant maturity to your security operations center, uncover the most sophisticated threats, and do it at a low cost.