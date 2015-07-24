To cope with the exponential rise of the app, data and cloud market, web security solutions must offer CAC capabilities, says Ed Macnair

The mass market availability of cloud-based applications is changing the way employees work. With 1.3 million apps available across Android and Apple stores, from Dropbox and Twitter to WeTransfer and Salesforce, it has become an everyday part of the modern business ecosystem.

To meet the needs of the digital workforce, companies are increasingly deploying cloud-based solutions, with Cisco predicting that by 2018 around 59% of companies will be using software-as-a-service (SaaS) in some form.

As the understanding of the cloud has matured, progressive organizations have started to adopt enterprise applications that are tailored to suit everyday business requirements.

However, these businesses are still using legacy security products that were designed to protect against very different challenges. These solutions cannot meet the demands and complexity of the modern and mobile work environment.

So how can businesses and their overwhelmed IT departments cope?

As the BYOD and cloud app culture continues to grow, CIOs and IT departments are under increasing pressure to provide employees with reliable and secure web access across all devices, all without compromising data security and preventing the spread of shadow IT.

One reason why the growth of cloud applications has posed such a challenge to traditional web security is because often users don’t realize the risks of sharing and uploading information.