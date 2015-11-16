Privacy Best Practices for Developers

The right to privacy is guaranteed by the US constitution, but a certain government contractor leaked information that made it clear that the government had its own version of privacy. This led the public to become more wary about the collection and use of its data. Last year’s record number of data breaches furthered concerns about the safety of one’s online data, and this year’s Ashley Madison breach gave the firm impression that user data is neither private nor secure.

Concerns about data collection are rising, both from a user and a collector point of view. End users, whether they are employees or customers, are requesting a higher level of respect towards their privacy and putting forward more questions as to how and why their personal data is handled.

Website and application developers must be aware of these growing concerns and take appropriate steps to address them from the ground up, building best practices in privacy into the products and services they provide.

The Ponemon Institute’s Security in the New Mobile Ecosystem report found that only 36% of IT and information security professionals believed their budgets were big enough to securely manage mobile devices. So, faced with budget constraints, how can you make the most effective use of limited funds?

1. Transparency with End Users

Users can become wary quite quickly if an app requests information that doesn’t seem to be related to the app’s main functionality. An example of this is the request for a date of birth. A user may be unwilling to blindly hand out such a personal bit of data, particularly when that bit of data—in the wrong hands—can be used for fraud. But if you explain that this data will be used to send out a special birthday coupon each year, users are much more likely to share their information.

2. Training for Employees

The majority of breaches happen because an employee inadvertently opened a security door due to lack of appropriate training. The solution here may seem straightforward: improving security training amongst employees within your organization, ranging from basic password guidelines to restricted access policies. However, businesses are facing the issue that employees do not always apply what is learned during training, even less so when carried out through an online platform.

One effective approach is to use a relatable approach using classic storytelling techniques specific to your audience, as well as workshops to involve your employees as an integral part of your privacy solution.