Protecting Critical Infrastructure in the Digital Battlefield

Traditional wars, which typically involve causing physical damage to troops, military equipment and infrastructure, are only one facet of today’s battlefield. While military events, such as the invasion of Crimea, unfortunately still occur occasionally, conflicts strictly driven by kinetic effects are becoming a thing of the past. Like everything else, warfare has evolved. Modern warfare does not rely strictly on conventional weapons and defense systems; the new battlefield is digital and often cannot be seen or heard. In his book ‘On War,’ Carl von Clausewitz defined war as “…an act of violence intended to compel our opponent to fulfil our will… to attain this object fully, the enemy must be disarmed.” Modern cyberespionage capabilities make this a possibility.

Physical casualties are not the only risk; instead, critical infrastructure is increasingly the most vulnerable target on the digital battlefield. Countries have increased their investment in their own intrusion sets. While they’ve not admitted it, the Cosy Bear and Lazarus hacker groups, famous for the Wannacry and Sunburst attacks, are believed to be backed by the Russian and North Korean governments. As more compute and control are pushed to the edge, nation-state hacker groups are presented with more opportunities to exploit businesses and critical infrastructure. If an adversary can control a power grid, an industrial line, or a nuclear submarine by hacking software, the potential damage could be just as lethal as conventional warfare.

Security at the Edge

Cyber-attacks have become so frequent that governments are making a point of integrating cybersecurity into more policies. However, security teams can’t stand on ceremony, ransomware attacks now happen every 11 seconds, so security teams need to build more resilience to protect the machines they’re working with within the here and now.

Systems should be built for continuous development, not only to patch vulnerabilities and repair damage but also to add functionality and improvements. Most systems are built with this approach, but for mission-critical systems, this is more difficult. For significant updates to take place, systems need to be rebooted, which isn’t always possible for mission-critical systems. For a rocket in space or the case of a power grid, updates can only occur at specific times, meaning that security teams don’t have the luxury of regular development cycles.

The issue gets more complicated when looking at embedded systems. Many edge devices must be updated physically, even if they are in isolated locations — or they are simply not updateable at all. Edge devices share similar security problems as IoT devices; both sit across a diverse range of use cases, are not built with traditional hardware protocols and are often not built with security in mind. Hackers can look at IoT devices as an easy entry point to a network which can then be exploited to gain access to the core systems.