Quantum Encryption: The Basics

Quantum encryption is the mathematics of cryptography leveraging the physics of quantum mechanics to make unpredictable crypto keys – that’s all it is.

There are two major methodologies of quantum encryption that achieve the same goal of making true random keys at the endpoints, eliminating the need to distribute them to senders and receivers. The first uses the quantum properties of light sent on a dedicated fiber-optic channel to establish key agreement between two communicating parties. The second uses the true uncertainty of quantum measurements to generate a large pool of cloud-accessible random numbers, which are uniquely combined in software at the endpoints to create keys. Both methods are dissociated from the data and software used for encryption, which is an inherent security enhancement over traditional techniques.

Unpredictable keys are the foundation of cybersecurity and must be generated from a truly random source. Without them, the security guarantees of any algorithm are reduced to exactly zero. If the keys can be guessed, then brute force techniques can quickly decrypt any message. The safety of all data encryption is perfectly, not approximately, correlated with the quality of available randomness. While there are mathematical techniques that can generate long sequences of pseudorandom numbers capable of passing statistical tests, they have no randomness at all. These may be improved by seeding with a truly random source, but this creates a chicken-and-egg problem.

Quantum mechanics is the only proven source of randomness known to science, and it is also where the precision of mathematics fails cryptography. The outcome of a quantum measurement is unknowable and thus the only perfect source of random numbers for encryption. In stark contrast to pseudorandom, a misleadingly suggestive term, in which knowledge of the seed will always lead to the predictable number sequences and keys. Modern artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are astonishingly good at analyzing data and recognizing patterns, which makes pseudorandom exploitable. Even if breaking the best algorithms through brute force is hopeless, deducing the keys is not.