Remote Work Raises New Cybersecurity Challenges: Steps to Reshape Your Approach

Is your organization among the 84 percent of businesses that plan to expand work from home policies following the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, you should be aware that working from home or any other location poses new cybersecurity challenges for IT teams.

In order to facilitate secure remote work, many businesses need to ramp up their security efforts at the device level. This means using the latest technology to help monitor devices, updating BC/DR plans, and preparing end-users for unexpected changes to their work environment.

Put Device Security First

Perimeter-based security is the established model for a traditional office setting. IT teams have built their security infrastructures over the years specifically to protect enterprise networks and the information within them.

The result of this arrangement was that starting in early March, many companies continued to rely on VPNs while their employees worked on enterprise networks at home. This is a Band-Aid solution that won’t be financially or operationally sustainable in the long run. Instead, companies’ should focus on device security for the long term.

Since IT teams can’t control which Wi-Fi networks people connect to at home or in public, they need to create security infrastructures that support each device so that employees can work safely on any network. This will enable companies to make moves like shifting to the cloud, so that employees can access the data they need, wherever they are. None of this is possible without the right technology.

Take Advantage of Mobile Device Management Solutions

State regulators recommend having an MDM solution in place because mobile device management is proven structure for individual device management on an enterprise scale. A mobile device management (MDM) solution allows your IT team to monitor devices remotely and ensure that they’re equipped with the right security measures and updated software.

With the visibility an MDM solution can provide, IT teams can keep inventory of all work-related Apple devices and their active security measures such as: