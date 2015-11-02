The Encryption Fallacy

It has become quite fashionable these days to say "if only the information had been encrypted." The problem is not that simple, either from a privacy or security perspective. From a privacy perspective, the motivation is “don’t let someone who doesn’t need to see the information see it.” From a security perspective, the motivation is “don’t allow someone to violate privacy and then misuse the obtained information." They’re very closely related and wherever we talk about security (or privacy), we really mean both. Encryption at rest solves a small set of problems really well:

Yet another intrusion with data theft. Yet another chorus of yells for encryption. I could be referring to the eBay intrusion from last year (or the Sony incident from November 2014…or any number of recent data loss incidents) with the subsequent hysteria over their not encrypting certain personal information at rest.

Unauthorized physical access, loss, or theft of portable devices, including laptops, USB drives, and other mobile media form superb use cases for encryption, because the risk/reward ratio is so skewed towards reward. That's one reason the Massachusetts privacy law MA 201 CMR 17 specifically requires "encryption of all personal information stored on laptops or other portable devices."

It's when you start trying to apply the same principles to bulk data on servers without thinking correctly about it that you start getting into trouble. Let's talk about what encryption at rest does not do:

It doesn't help you when logical access to the system is gained through other means. For instance, a guessed or cracked password; through an application level attack, such as SQL injection; a user level attack, such as phishing. Remember that encryption must still make data available to the user on demand, so if an attacker has the ability to become the user, you're toast. How do you prevent that—perhaps with stronger authentication (e.g. two-factor authentication)? This now becomes a harder problem than just let's encrypt everything, doesn't it?

It also doesn't help you when a user goes ‘bad’. There's no way to predict this or, for the most part, respond to it. You could do strict segregation of duties and two-person controls, if you can afford it (the government can, but how many businesses can?), but encryption doesn't really help you protect against this attack either.

Encryption at rest is fine and dandy, but what about the transmission of data on your network? Are files encrypted? Stored on a file share, perhaps? On an email server? Are you prepared to perform all of the process flow analysis to ensure that every data avenue is protected? If an attacker were to gain access to your network and couldn't get to the encrypted database, could they simply sniff network traffic instead?

This is where concepts such as privacy by design come into play—you anticipate threats to privacy and counter them early in an application’s lifecycle. It’s a lot harder to do this for a legacy application.

Encryption can (eventually) be brute-forced. Of course, this is also a good thing—it means that it buys you some time to put in countermeasures, change passwords, warn banks and consumers, etc. But most people think that encryption "solves" the security problem entirely. Not by a long shot.