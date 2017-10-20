The European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will go into effect in May 2018 and while global organizations are required to demonstrate compliance of their security and privacy practices, it goes beyond just the internal organization: the GDPR also extends to the third-party vendors of GDPR-applicable companies.

The problem doesn’t end there; organizations can have hundreds to thousands of relevant third parties in scope for GDPR.

While you are working diligently to help ensure your own organization is compliant with GDPR, your organization is explicitly responsible for the readiness and conduct of the third parties that store or process your EU citizen’s personal information.

We see that there are three priorities for third-party management: understanding the different roles defined in GDPR; key contract elements to consider for GDPR processors; and assessing the applicable processors for compliance.

Who’s in Charge?

The roles and responsibilities have changed under GDPR from the EU Data Protection Act. GDPR defines three important parties: the controller, the processor, and the data protection officer (DPO).



GDPR defines a controller as “the natural or legal person, public authority, agency or other body which, alone or jointly with others, determines the purposes and means of the processing of personal data.” A “processor” is defined as a “natural or legal person, public authority, agency or other body which processes personal data on behalf of the controller.” In other words, a processor is a third party that carries out directives defined by the controller.

The controller is responsible for all actions taken by the processor concerning the proper or improper handling of personal information. GDPR takes this a step further: if a processor steps outside the bounds of its obligations by a controller, then the processor is treated as a controller and is subject to all provisions for controllers.

The GDPR also states that processors are not permitted to subcontract their services without approval from the controller. Terms of agreements between controllers and processors should also cover this, and we’ll discuss this more in the next section.

The GDPR requires the controller and the processor to designate a DPO to oversee GDPR compliance.

So, who’s in charge? The DPO must continuously monitor GDPR compliance. Controllers establish services and tell processors what they are authorized to do with their information. Processors have to be compliant or answer to the controllers and the GDPR authority.

Contract Agreements

Contracts are used as the communication vehicle between the controller and the processor. They are a critical step to make sure the obligations are clear between the controller and processor. Under GDPR, controllers need to understand that they are largely responsible for anything that processors do with the EU Personal Information that is sent to them. If processors stray from defined parameters, controllers will share in the liability.

While we aren’t lawyers, pragmatically it makes sense to us that agreements between controllers and processors should at minimum include the following: