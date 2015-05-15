For many IT professionals, attempting to promote the urgency of security preparedness to senior leadership feels a bit like screaming in a soundproof booth. The IT team at Target, for example, tried sounding the alarm bells to the C-suite to no avail – and we all know what happened next.

No one wants to be the next Target or Sony, a lesson in what not to do. But even with a weekly barrage of headlines highlighting the latest cyber-attack victim, the overall attitude towards investing in cybersecurity seems to be a resounding shoulder shrug.

That sentiment was reflected in RSA’s latest Global Breach Readiness Survey, which found a majority of firms to be unprepared in preventing or mitigating advanced cyber-threats. The study found that 30% didn’t have a formal incident response plan in place, and of those that did, 57% hadn’t updated or reviewed it. And despite the barrage of high-profile breaches in the news, PwC’s State of Security 2015 survey found that only 42% of respondents said their board actively participates in the overall security strategy.

IT managers understand how important a strong cybersecurity defense is to an organization, but to the C-suite, it’s just one of a host of business priorities they have to balance. Often the C-suite won’t act until they feel the very real consequences of lax security – but by then it’s usually too late.

Immerse Yourself in the Business Strategy

The challenge is speaking to the C-suite in a way they can understand and that encourages them to take action. Senior management will trust people who understand the short, mid and long-term objectives of the organization. Interview department managers to find out what network resources are required to meet their objectives; what failures would be particularly damaging from a reputational point of view?

When you’re done with this step you should have a feel for the areas of cybersecurity exposure that you want to address and what assets are important to keep the business running.