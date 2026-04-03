The UK is making its most significant overhaul of cybersecurity regulations in nearly a decade, and operational technology (OT) asset owners are watching closely.

Introduced in November 2025, the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill (CSRB) is the biggest change to UK cybersecurity regulations since the Network and Information Systems (NIS) regulations went into effect in 2018. More than just an update to that framework, it fundamentally shifts regulatory expectations to reshape how critical infrastructure operators manage, report and mitigate cyber risk.

Among the biggest changes: under CSRB, almost all OT systems are now firmly in scope as “national resilience” assets.

As the bill moves its way through Parliament, now is the time to understand what’s likely to be required and begin preparing. For example, we know incident reporting is coming. Ahead of specifics, you can determine who should make which decisions and how information should flow.

This article breaks down what the CSRB is, where it stands in the legislative process, and what its key provisions mean for newly in-scope asset owners. We’ll also look at how the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF) fits into the picture and outline how organisations can prepare.

Understanding the CSRB: What It Is and Where It Stands

The CSRB builds on NIS, which introduced the UK’s first clear legal responsibilities for OT asset owners in 2018. It sets expectations for cybersecurity preparedness that operators of essential services must meet. Eight years later, technology, geopolitics and the threat landscape have all evolved, and the government is modernizing its approach.

Incident Reporting, Enforcement and Oversight

The CSRB introduces new legal requirements meant to strengthen national resilience, expand regulatory scope and establish a more robust — and enforceable — set of expectations.

For organizations that are already in scope under NIS, the biggest differences involve mandatory incident reporting and stricter, more enforceable penalties. In essence, the bill equips regulators with the authority and mechanisms needed to police OT cybersecurity more aggressively.

Key Provisions in the CSRB

While the bill’s fine points may still evolve, its overall direction is clear: greater accountability, more prescriptive obligations and wider regulatory reach. Several core elements are already apparent:

Expanded scope: Many more OT environments will fall under regulatory oversight, including operators controlling large energy loads, data centers, digital service providers and managed service providers.

Many more OT environments will fall under regulatory oversight, including operators controlling large energy loads, data centers, digital service providers and managed service providers. Incident reporting: Similar to EU NIS2, the CSRB introduces mandatory cyber-incident reporting for regulated entities. Specific thresholds and timelines are still forthcoming, but it is expected to force asset owners to report incidents to their regulatory body.

Stronger penalties and enforcement: Penalties will be significant and, in some cases, stricter than those under NIS2. Critically, the bill introduces language enabling regulators to recoup the costs of their oversight activities directly from regulated operators.

Penalties will be significant and, in some cases, stricter than those under NIS2. Critically, the bill introduces language enabling regulators to recoup the costs of their oversight activities directly from regulated operators. National resilience focus: Cyber incidents that could cause physical disruption or safety impacts receive elevated attention. Almost all OT systems are now considered assets of national resilience.

NCSC CAF Alignment

The NCSC’s CAF remains the most relevant guide for operational preparedness. Especially for newly in-scope asset owners, it’s an invaluable reference. Several CAF principles are specifically relevant for CSRB compliance.

Managing Security Risk

You must designate a responsible individual for asset management, and your organization must have complete visibility into OT assets across their lifecycle.

With long equipment lifespans, legacy technologies and complex interdependencies, OT environments are notoriously difficult to map. But under CSRB expectations, you’ll need a defensible, continuously updated asset inventory that supports risk assessment, vulnerability management and incident response.

Protecting Against Cyber Attacks

Vulnerability Management and knowing what vulnerabilities exist in your environment and how they affect different assets is essential. OT vulnerabilities are often unique due to vendor diversity, proprietary OT protocols, and operational constraints. A well-defined‑ process for identifying, tracking and remediating vulnerabilities is a core component of meeting CSRB requirements.

Detecting Cybersecurity Events

Security Monitoring is a central pillar. Organizations must maintain logging, alerts and monitoring functions designed for industrial environments, not just IT. This includes ensuring SOC staff or service partners have OT-specific skills.

A newer CAF requirement, threat hunting becomes a business-as-usual activity proportionate to organizational risk. For OT operators, this means proactive, intelligence ‑driven searches for malicious activity across converged IT/OT networks.

The CSRB represents a pivotal moment for OT asset owners in the UK and will reward organizations that act now rather than wait for final legislative details.

By aligning with the NCSC CAF, strengthening asset visibility, and building robust monitoring and reporting capabilities today, organizations can transform regulatory compliance into a genuine competitive and operational advantage. The question is no longer if these requirements are coming, it's whether you'll be ready when they arrive.