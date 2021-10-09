Developers and Security - Using Data to Consolidate and Collaborate

Software makes the world go round today. A decade since Marc Andreesen famously stated that ‘software is eating the world,’ the demand for code to deliver services and automate processes is only increasing. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic forced companies that had not ‘gone digital’ to invest, while those that already ran online doubled down.

As part of this, approaches like agile development and DevOps helped. From focusing on shorter timeframes and smaller amounts of development to keep up with business demands, through to developers taking on responsibility for IT operations and running what they build, the software development team has increased the amount of the development process that it owns. In effect: “You build it, you support it.”

However, security is often an afterthought in this process. In a rush to get more done, security can fall down the list of priorities. Despite the availability of best practice guides for secure software development from the National Cyber Security Centre and OWASP, getting security considered during the development pipeline can be difficult. To solve this problem involves looking at data, responsibility and changes to processes.

The first area for change is data. Today, software developers are involved in projects that rely on data to solve customer problems, yet how many of them use this information in their own workflows? There has been a massive increase in observability projects, where developers use application logs, metrics and tracing data to understand performance, but this data can be used for security as well. Done in the right way, this can actually help consolidate tools and data captured, so the organization does not have to pay twice for each team to capture data and analyze it.

This approach to data can go further, too. Just like software developers create systems that build on and use data to improve customer experience, they can take information from their own software pipelines to improve their processes around both development and security. As software projects move from coding to test, deployment and production, they generate data that can be captured and used over time. The problem previously was that processes did not put that data to work.