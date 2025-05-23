The True Value of Undersea Cable Security

Europe’s digital economy relies on infrastructure most people never see. Beneath the surface – both figuratively and literally – submarine cables carry a material proportion of cross-border internet traffic, including the data flows generated by the cloud services used by European enterprises.

This article explores the magnitude of these data flows and highlights the growing importance they play from the perspective of EU policymakers.

This importance underscores the need for stronger cyber resiliency to be built into this digital infrastructure.

Beyond Telecoms: The Wider Impact of Disruption

When undersea cables in the Baltic Sea were disrupted in 2024, much of the discourse around cable security focused on the immediate costs to operators and cloud providers. Repair operations required the diversion of millions from more productive investments, while outages dented trust and revenue.

But this is a narrow lens. As our recent study for the European Commission makes clear, the value of enterprise cloud-based data flows (ECBDFs) extends far beyond the tech and telecommunications sectors. The flows crossing these undersea cables support industrial processes, health services, logistics and even environmental goals.

For example, as shown in the figure below, in 2024, the sectors estimated to generate the largest volumes of these data flows were manufacturing (7600 PB), wholesale and retail (6400 PB), and health and social care (5300 PB).

These industries may be more analogue than digital in reputation, but they employ a large proportion of Europe’s workforce – and their growing use of cloud services turns many operations into data-intensive ones.