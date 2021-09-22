When a cyber-attack reportedly compromised nuclear centrifuges at Natanz over a decade ago, cyber-threats against industrial control systems (ICS) were still an underground phenomenon. A far cry from the hacking script kiddies do, this attack was highly sophisticated and involved the resources and intelligence of a nation-state actor(s).

Over the past decade, however, cyber-attacks against ICS have rapidly increased in volume and variety. Strikingly, recent research reveals that malicious activity targeted one-third of industrial control systems (ICS) in the first half of 2021. This rise poses the following questions: What does this mean for businesses and society, and why is this happening?

What Does This Mean for Businesses and Society?

The impact of this trend is alarming. The stakes include potential financial losses and stolen data and disruptions to society and threats to human safety. Indeed, the Colonial Pipeline breach was only a glimpse into the significant economic and social disruption these attacks have the power to cause. The breach was especially concerning because the operational technology (OT) was seemingly not even the target of the attack. The organization chose to shut down its OT environment manually as it could not determine if OT was compromised after IT was infected.

Why Is This Happening?

Multiple factors account for why we see an increase in these threats. For one, these attacks are no longer the sole domain of nation-states with geopolitical motives. Cyber-criminals now also launch these attacks seeking profit, as first observed with the EKANS ransomware attack.

First and foremost, ICS attacks are on the rise due to the convergence of OT and IT, which exposes industrial environments with decades-old technologies to the internet. This is evidenced by the fact that internet-based threats were the most prevalent among the compromised ICS devices in 2021, far outnumbering removable media and email attacks.

The ‘air gap’ between OT and IT is increasingly a thing of the past. However, attempting to preserve it holds organizations back from adopting connected technologies like IIoT and remote access capabilities that substantially increase industrial process efficiency and safety. Thus, though IT-OT convergence increases the surface of the threat, it also enables organizations to maintain a competitive advantage or just stay in the game.

Even when there is no explicit convergence, interdependence between OT and IT systems is enough to motivate an organization to manually shut down OT in the instance of an IT compromise. OT systems are often safety-critical, and unless the business can prove that OT is not affected, there is a solid rationale for shutting down to mitigate further risk.