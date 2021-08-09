5 Ways to Stop Ransomware in its Tracks

Ransomware is now the most disruptive cyber threat facing global organizations, according to the CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). The scale of the problem is such that leaders at both the recent G7 and NATO conferences called on hostile nations such as Russia to take a harder line on the criminal groups they’re sheltering.

No organization is safe. From hospitals dealing with surges in COVID-19 cases to critical energy infrastructure in the US to UK train stations — the only rule businesses must learn is that it’s not a case of “if” but “when.” Attacks surged by 150% in 2020, with the average extortion amount doubling, according to some experts. This is down to three key factors:

Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) growth has lowered the barrier to entry for various affiliate groups.

The large number of victim organizations choosing to pay extorters.

Poor corporate cybersecurity.

Organizations must now factor into their risk modeling service disruption possibly lasting days and the theft of sensitive data and follow-on DDoS attacks. Over three-quarters of attacks directly involve the threat to leak exfiltrated data, and there’s strong evidence that even if a ransom is paid, data will not be deleted.

With this in mind, prevention or rapid detection and response are the best options for security teams. Here are five key strategies: