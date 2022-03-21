Emotet Is Back and Is Deadlier Than Ever! A Rundown of the Emotet Malware

Emotet is a type of malware and a cybercrime operation that is believed to have originated in Ukraine. The Emotet malware was first detected in 2014. After that, it was considered extremely dangerous and one of the most harmful threats of the decade because of how it evolved. What started as a malware strain grew into an entire cybercrime organization, selling system access acquired through the malware to other cybercrime gangs like the Ryuk gang and ransomware operations.

Through a collaborative effort between authorities in the Netherlands, Germany, the US, the UK, France, Lithuania, Canada and Ukraine, with international activity coordinated by Europol and Eurojust, cyber law enforcement units disrupted Emotet operations, took control of its botnet infrastructure and made arrests in Ukraine in January 2021.

In November 2021, however, new potential cases of Emotet cropped up. Luca Ebach, a security researcher at G Data, posted a blog on November 15 2021, in which he stated, “We observed on several of our Trickbot trackers that the bot tried to download a DLL to the system. According to internal processing, these DLLs have been identified as Emotet.”

On December 08 2021, Intel 471 stated, “Last month, Intel 471 observed the emergence of Emotet, a notorious strain of malware that had been dormant for most of 2021 after law enforcement agencies forced it offline.”

Cybersecurity experts and researchers from multiple cybersecurity companies have warned that Emotet has indeed returned. In addition, they are experiencing an increase in Trickbot infections, a trojan malware that infects Microsoft Windows and other operating systems and extensively spreads using Emotet infected systems. New Emotet samples were also discovered in November 2021, which had a similar code to the malware taken down in January.

How Did Emotet Operate?

In early 2014, when Emotet was first detected, it was a trojan malware targeted at banks and financial institutions with the purpose of hijacking hosts and stealing banking credentials.

Over time, the malware strain evolved and was reconfigured to work as a ‘loader,’ a malware strain that hijacks a system and gives the hijackers access to download additional payloads onto the host. These payloads can be any executable code, like ransomware code. The first strains of the virus were spread through email attachments.

Emails disguised as invoices, shipping details, COVID-19 information, etc., with infected Word files were sent to victims, and these emails appeared to come from known senders. The Emotet group used this guise to lure unsuspecting victims into downloading and opening these Word files.

Once opened, the Word file would prompt users to enable macros. Once enabled, the malicious code inserted in the Word file would execute through the macros and install the Emotet malware on the victim’s computer.