Can the CISO Reporting Line Reveal Intel on Data Breach Causation?

For over a decade, I have been analyzing and commenting on data breaches, either as someone sent in to perform post-incident root cause analysis and remediation or to provide analysis for press commentary.

It is always asserted that post-incident analysis is not a matter of discovering who is to blame. However, there is an inevitability that whatever is discovered will subsequently result in one or more people being held to account.

People want someone to blame. They want someone held accountable – and it does not matter if that person is not really the culprit – so long as it can be made to look as though there is the slightest possibility that they could be.

The cliché tactic at that point was to blame the intern – a person lacking both the experience and the financial means to bother with a defense.

The narrative would be something along the lines of: “We had someone inexperienced make a minor error that resulted in an exceptional, unexpected, chance-in-a-million cascade failure. This accidentally took out all our operations and exposed millions of encrypted customer details,” as though it would be acceptable for a vast organization to allow an office junior to do the equivalent of accidentally switching off an entire company by flicking a switch on the wall.

This tactic fools no infosec professional. It is the same tactic as pretending that an employee clicking on a single phishing link could somehow be responsible for taking down a business empire. Fortunately, after the SolarWinds attempt to do that backfired (the breach was initially blamed on an intern using a weak password), that tactic has become less popular.

Whenever I investigate a breach or a full-scale business disruption, there are four fundamental questions that I want to understand:

Did the organization have the competence to know how to run security effectively? Did that organization provide the security function with enough resources? Was there any failure to provide security with enough empowerment? Was there a management culture of demoting security considerations to a lower priority than short-term profit?

The problem with post-incident analysis is that transparency is now rare. Ten years ago, the truth would be revealed – but now full disclosure of the sequence of security gaps that permitted something terrible to happen is treated like publicly acknowledging financial liability.