Is Complacency the Biggest Cyber Threat?

One of the biggest problems in the field of cybersecurity is that there is more than one battle going on; It’s not just the hackers that are the issue.

All organizations now want agility. They want innovation. They want to work from home, fix servers from thousands of miles away or ditch servers entirely, release updates to critical applications on a daily basis — and they want to do all of it as quickly and inexpensively as possible.

Security-by-design is a worthy objective, but for many organizations, that term (at best) can amount to placing further strain on an already overstretched team — an expectation that security teams can be instantly expert in new and unfamiliar technologies without providing them with the training time and investment required.

To understand the problem, we need to understand how most infosec professionals would respond to these three questions:

How would you summarize the last 12 months in cybersecurity?

Have things gotten worse or did they get better?

What are the primary tactics of hackers these days?

The nearest I get to being able to sit in front of thousands of you and ask those types of questions is leafing through surveys (when time permits). Fortunately, I was recently sent a sneak preview of ISACA’s State of Cybersecurity 2021 – Part 2. This is one of the broadest, global annual surveys of security practitioners: a chance to effectively crowdsource thoughts and helpful insights from fellow professionals.

One item immediately apparent is that the general competence and capability level in the field of cybersecurity appears to be improving. Maybe that is because it has to. Cyber-criminals will now pursue anything of value that is not digitally nailed down. At a time when businesses want to innovate and update technologies faster than ever, finding those loose, vulnerable digital assets and opportunities is problematic.

It used to be that hackers latched on to one or two primary trends (or attack types) in any given year — but when the State of Cybersecurity survey asked what kind of cyber-attacks were most frequent, the responses reflected a broad spread. In top position with just 14% came social engineering, but items such as ransomware, denial-of-service, misconfiguration and unpatched systems were all reasonably close behind — each one with very similar scores.

APTs (advanced persistent threats) used to be the tactics of a small cohort of advanced hackers, but now that small cohort has become a tsunami of opportunists, pushing APTs into the second-most frequent type of cyber-attack (10% of respondents). Based on the survey respondents, APTs are now a more frequent problem that an incident team may need to address than ransomware or denial-of-service.

Ten years ago, it was possible for anyone to switch into a security role and rapidly learn the overall fundamentals. Now there is so much diversity in the technology and threat types that even the most seasoned/overcooked experts have to pick and choose what they need to learn about. Despite the continuously evolving threat levels and the ever-expanding array of technologies and digital locations, the survey does reveal quite a lot of good news: 77% of the respondents have high confidence in their cybersecurity teams’ ability to detect and respond to threats.

Organizations investing in maturing their cybersecurity are recording less of an increase in cyber-attacks. Only 35% of the respondents were seeing an increase in attacks compared to industry reports of (for example) of a 485% increase in ransomware in this recent Infosecurity article.