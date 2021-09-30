The Shocking DDoS Attack Statistics That Prove You Need Protection

DDoS attacks continue to be an ever-growing threat, and recent quarterly statistics have demonstrated a shocking increase in these attacks. Alarmingly, it is known that only a small number of such attacks are even reported and thus counted in these reports.

DDoS attacks have also evolved in complexity, with a growing number of threat vectors, increasing intensity, shifts in frequency, rising numbers of attackers and a change in the industries targeted.

The Figures

1. In the first half of 2020, there was a 151% increase in the number of DDoS attacks compared to the same period of the previous year, with 91.06% of the attacks in the third quarter of last year carrying on for as long as four hours.

2. Experts predict that there will be as many as 15.4 million recorded DDoS attacks within another two years.

3. According to Amazon, the biggest DDoS attack on record was mitigated by them last year, with the attack reaching a peak traffic volume of 2.3 Tbps. A 754 million PPS DDoS attack was also automatically mitigated by Cloudflare in 2020.

4. According to Neustar, attack intensity in the first six months of 2020 increased by 81%.

Attack Types

There are a number of different kinds of DDoS attacks. The most common form in the third quarter of 2020 was SYN flooding, the same as the previous quarter, accounting for 94.6% of all attacks. In second place, but a long way behind, were ICMP attacks at just 3.4%, TCP attacks were in third at 1.4%, and less than 0.1% of all attacks were the work of HTTP flooding.

The Cost of Attacks

According to a 2019 Bulletproof report, small businesses subjected to DDoS attacks could face costs of up to $120,000, while for larger companies, the cost could be as high as $2m. The worldwide damage inflicted by cybercrime this year is expected to end up totaling $6tn. Moreover, projections indicate that the number of attacks every year will only keep growing, and DDoS attacks continue to expand alongside ransomware and malware.