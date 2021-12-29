Healthcare Cybersecurity: Threats and Mitigation

The healthcare industry is one of the most regulated and heavily scrutinized industries globally. Healthcare providers and payers are subject to rigorous requirements and obligations imposed by law, regulation and policy. Additionally, healthcare cyber threats have been a serious concern for years due to a number of factors. This blog post will discuss cyber-threats around healthcare that may lead to adverse consequences, followed by mitigation tips.

Threat actors find healthcare organizations an attractive target because they store highly sensitive, personally identifiable information (PII) about their members/patients. These include names, addresses, dates of birth or death, social security numbers (SSNs), health insurance identification numbers (HINs) and account numbers representing payment instruments like credit card details. These, combined with demographic data, provide enough information for healthcare cyber-threat actors to steal identities or commit healthcare fraud. Additionally, personal information about one's health and relevant records makes it an attractive option for cyber-criminals as it has an underground market value.

Most Common Cyber-Threats in Healthcare

The healthcare industry is becoming a major target for cyber-criminals because it offers an attractive and viable business opportunity. Cyber-attackers can take control of connected medical devices, disrupting healthcare systems. The following are the most common healthcare cyber-threats in healthcare organizations:

Data Breaches

Healthcare data breaches can be accidental or intentional. The healthcare provider is responsible for protecting patient information and maintaining the confidentiality of that information, which means healthcare data leakage can happen when hospitals and healthcare providers fail to implement reasonable and appropriate security measures.

How to Prevent Data Breaches in Healthcare?

Healthcare providers should take appropriate measures to protect patient data from cyber-attacks. They must conduct a risk assessment and implement security controls as per NIST guidelines for mitigating cyber healthcare threats. Conduct regular penetration testing, vulnerability assessments and cyber-risk analysis audits to know how efficient your security controls are. This also includes logging and monitoring, incident response and continuous development areas in cyber.

Insider Threats

Insiders carry out cyber-attacks against their employers either voluntarily or because they have been forced to. In both cases, an insider has legitimate access credentials necessary for committing a healthcare data breach or other types of cyber healthcare threats. For example, a disgruntled employee who stole PHI from his employer's network sold it to a third party and then posted it online to get revenge on his former employer is considered to be an insider threat regardless of whether he acted alone, with employees from another organization or part of a criminal group. The same applies when hackers pose as healthcare employees or healthcare patients to access healthcare networks and systems.

Social Engineering Schemes Like Phishing and Pretexting

The healthcare sector is heavily targeted by attacks that launch social engineering schemes to exploit healthcare organizations' trust in their employees and patients. For example, a typical phishing attack involves healthcare sector employees receiving emails that appear to be from healthcare organizations, requesting them to click on links or open attachments. This activity can result in healthcare-sensitive data leakage and healthcare cyber-attacks.