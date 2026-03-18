How to Cut MTTR by 21 Minutes Per Case: An Action Plan for CISOs

Unnecessary escalations cost time, focus and confidence. Add a week of noisy alerts and MTTR starts to climb in a way that’s hard to explain in a report, and even harder to fix with “work faster” pressure.

Top CISOs are rolling out a clear action plan that tightens early decisions, reduces back-and-forth, and keeps cases moving from first signal to containment. That approach has helped cut MTTR by 21 minutes per case, without sacrificing investigation quality.

Accelerating Triage and Response with Sandbox Analysis

Reducing MTTR in a consistent way usually comes down to one thing: cutting the time spent validating alerts before action is taken. A sandbox helps teams do that by turning suspicious files and links into clear behavioral evidence early in the workflow.

Why Sandboxing is Becoming a Priority

Sandboxing has become a practical response to a simple reality: teams are expected to move faster, while early alert context is often limited. As a result, more organizations are placing sandbox execution at the start of triage to reduce delays caused by manual checking.

Early Execution of Suspicious Artifacts

The most effective change is also the simplest: make sandbox execution the default starting point for suspicious files and links that meet defined risk criteria (unknown sender, new domain, macros/scripts, unusual download chains, high-severity alerts).

This gives the organization immediate behavioral evidence, including process activity, outbound communication, dropped files, persistence attempts, and credential-related behavior.

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