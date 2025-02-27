How to Mount a Dismounted Exchange Database

The purpose of the database is to hold the data of Exchange Server. The database must be mounted on the server for the users to access their mailboxes and other data. But sometimes, the database gets dismounted due to various reasons and factors. In this article, we will be talking why a database gets dismounted from the Exchange Server. We will also be discussing various methods to mount a dismounted Exchange database.

Why a database gets dismounted

There could be many reasons why a database could be found as dismounted. Let’s talk about the common ones.

Licensing

This is one of the most common reasons. When it comes to licensing, Exchange Server has two types of licenses - Standard and Enterprise. The only difference between them is that the number of databases that can be mounted. In the Standard version, you can only have a limit of 5 active/mounted databases while in the Enterprise version, there is no limit. In the Standard version, if there are 5 databases online and you try to mount the new one, the database will not mount.

Unexpected Server Shutdown

The server might unexpectedly shutdown to prevent any damage/corruption to the database. In such a case, the database is dismounted before the shutdown. If the Exchange Server is not shut down smoothly, then this could also lead to corruption in the database.

Maintenance and Troubleshooting

Sometimes, when performing maintenance tasks, administrators need to dismount the database to prevent the users to do any changes to the database. This is also needed when troubleshooting specific issues with the server. This is also done to prevent any damage to the database.

Lack of Disk Space

When there is no disk space, you would need to dismount the database to prevent any damage to the database.

Upgrade and Patching

When installing Exchange Server updates, like Cumulative Updates (CU), you need to dismount the databases to safeguard the data integrity.

Methods to Mount the Dismounted Database

There are two methods to mount the database - using the Exchange Admin Center (EAC) or the Exchange Management Shell (EMS). Let’s explore both these methods.

Method 1: Using the Exchange Admin Center (EAC)

You can use the Exchange Admin Center (EAC) in the Exchange Server to mount the database. However, this allows you to mount only one database at a time. To mount the database using the EAC, follow these steps:

Open the Exchange Admin Center (EAC) and login with the administrative account.