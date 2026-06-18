Migrating large mailboxes – especially more than 100GB in size - can be a little bit complicated. While most mailboxes are average in size, large mailboxes are common among executives and legal teams. These large mailboxes significantly increase complexity of migration and raise the chances of issues like timeouts, throttling, data corruption, incomplete transfer, and data inconsistency.

Based on testing and multiple migration scenarios, we have, in this guide, outlined the most effective ways for migrating oversized mailboxes from local Exchange Server to Microsoft 365. We have also mentioned a third-party Exchange migration tool that helps overcome the limitations associated with the native solutions.

Why does Migration of Large Mailboxes Fail?

Before moving on to the migration approaches, let’s have a look at the reasons of migration failures when dealing with large mailboxes.

Throttling Policies

As a protection mechanism, Microsoft 365 applies throttling policies to protect the services. During transfer of large amounts of data, these policies may slow down the migration and sometimes, halt the entire migration.

Connection Timeouts

When transferring large amounts of data, there can be timeouts due to various factors. Some of the factors include bandwidth limitations, network capabilities, server performance, and throttling.

Size Limitations

Microsoft 365 subscription plans come with some limitations and quotas. For instance, the Business Basic and Business Standard plans have a limit of 50GB for the mailboxes. If you have mailboxes over 100GB, you should consider the Business Premium or Enterprise E3 plan. These plans include online archive options to ensure that the migration task is not halted if the mailbox is full.

Corrupted Mailbox Items

Although you would have a working Exchange Server, older and large mailboxes in the Exchange Server may have corrupt items accumulated over the time. These can interrupt the batch migrations or even halt the migration.

Recommended Approaches to Migrate Large Mailboxes to Microsoft 365

You can follow the below-given approaches for migrating large mailboxes (over 100GB in size) from an on-premises Exchange Server to Office 365. These approaches are applicable for organizations hosting Exchange Server 2016, 2019, and Subscription Edition (SE).

Note: We are taking into consideration the infrastructure of a local Exchange Server with a hybrid connection to Microsoft 365.

Approach 1: Using Native Exchange Tools with Optimization

You can use the native Exchange tools for Exchange to Microsoft 365 migration. Follow the steps below:

Step 1 – Enable Online Archive Mailbox

Exchange Online supports Online Archive Mailboxes. For mailboxes over 100GB, you will need to provision Microsoft Enterprise E3 license as it supports auto-expanding online archive mailboxes. If the Exchange Online module is not installed, you can use the command below:

Install-Module -Name ExchangeOnlineManagement