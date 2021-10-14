Why Privileged Access Management Matters

Privileged access management (PAM) encapsulates a cybersecurity strategy designed to protect assets, people and processes against cyber threats and identify the assets most at risk to credential and data theft and privilege misuse.

The purpose of PAM is to highlight who has access to what, when they have access and why they have access, as well as to minimize access to only those who need it. Therefore, it is necessary for organizations to implement a PAM strategy to understand, control, monitor, secure and audit all human and non-human identities across an entire enterprise to detect any unusual activity and minimize risks.

Abbas Moledina, service delivery manager at SecurityHQ, explains: “The purpose of privileged access is to make accounts temporarily available for designated admins who want to do on-the-spot troubleshooting or any recovery activity. Then, once the tasks are done, the privileged account is removed from the environment itself. Think of it like handing people keys for a limited amount of time, and then after that time is up, all the keys get returned to a box, and nobody touches that box again. That’s the whole premise of privileged account and privileged access management, to give the keys and the locks to the right people for a limited amount of time, to help reduce the odds of privilege escalation.”

Benefits of Privileged Access Management

Implement a PAM system with your MSSP and ensure that your IT team runs a zero trust model when handling your business's security. The benefits of PAM include, and are not limited to:

Monitoring your controls, auditing them, and controlling access. Preventing internal attacks and any issues with third parties. Ensuring security compliance. Automating mitigation and response, controlled by humans.

Privileged Access Controls Key Terms

There are many terms used by IT teams with regard to privilege access. And there are many different types of accounts that can be created: