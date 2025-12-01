Preparing for the Quantum Future: Lessons from Singapore

In his GovWare 2025 presentation, Liang Teck outlined two primary approaches to building quantum resilience: post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum key distribution (QKD). Both are essential, but each serves a different purpose. He also shared lessons from ST Engineering’s findings through the testbeds the firm has worked on and its vital partnerships through Singapore’s National Quantum-Safe Network (NQSN).

“Migrating systems to be quantum-resistant takes time. Many of our digital infrastructures depend on encryption and authentication, so we must start transitioning now,” said Liang Teck.

Even though quantum computers will take several years of advancement to be able to break existing cryptography, a real and immediate threat is Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL), where attackers steal and store encrypted data today to decrypt once quantum computing capability arrives. Information that has to be kept secret beyond the next five years are now at risk. Migrating to quantum-safe cryptography in today’s complex digitalized enterprises and government organizations is also a major endeavor.

But this progress comes with risks. As quantum computers grow in performance, they’ll eventually break the cryptographic foundation that protects banking, government systems, critical infrastructure, and the internet.

While large-scale quantum computers are not yet available, Liang Teck noted that their development is accelerating fast and could soon enable machines to solve in seconds what today’s supercomputers would need thousands of years to process.

At GovWare 2025, Dr Pang Liang Teck, General Manager of Advanced Security Products and Chief Product Officer for ST Engineering’s Cyber business , highlighted the rapid progress in quantum computing and the urgent need for national-scale plans to migrate to quantum-safe security.

Two Approaches to Quantum Resilience

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC): The Software Path

PQC is based on new, quantum-resistant mathematical algorithms designed to protect against both classical and quantum attacks. One advantage of PQC is that it can often be deployed through software upgrades, making it the most practical near-term solution, noted Liang Teck.

In support of this, the world’s first PQC standards were formalized by the US National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) in 2024 – notably ML-KEM for key exchange and ML-DSA for digital signatures – giving governments and enterprises a starting point for migration.

“PQC offers the most immediate path forward. It can often be implemented through software updates. However, it requires careful testing, hardening and integration,” he said. While PQC holds promise, it faces challenges such as larger key sizes, the need for side-channel-resistant implementations, and limited adoption in standard protocols like Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Secure Shell (SSH).

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD): The Physics Path

In recent years, there has been significant work in QKD, which is theoretically unbreakable.

In contrast to PQC, QKD takes a different approach: instead of relying on mathematics, it uses the laws of quantum physics to generate and exchange encryption keys securely. If an attacker tries to intercept the key exchange, the quantum state changes, revealing the intrusion.

The strength of this approach is that it is not based on mathematics and, therefore, cannot be broken because cracking it does not depend on an algorithm. QKD is specifically useful for strategic sites or large locations with important volumes of data transfers.

“QKD is theoretically secure in principle, but real-world implementations still have vulnerabilities,” Liang Teck said.

Unlike PQC, there are no universal global standards for QKD, so different vendors’ systems may not be compatible, and there’s no common way to verify that they are secure. QKD also faces real-world limitations as it typically works only over less than 100 km of optical fiber, and it remains expensive and difficult to scale for wider deployment.

Securing the Transition to Quantum-Safe Systems with a Hybrid Approach

Liang Teck emphasized that neither PQC nor QKD can protect organizations from all quantum-era threats. The future lies in hybrid, layered cryptographic defenses combining both approaches.

“No single technology will defend us. The future is hybrid, layered defenses that evolve with the threat landscape,” Liang Teck said.

ST Engineering is pursuing exactly that approach, focusing on four key areas:

Implement PQC across all encryptors and protocols Integrating commercial QKD systems while evaluating their security Developing a Quantum Key Management System (QKMS) that includes PQC and is compatible with multiple QKD products Building hybrid cryptographic systems that combine classical, PQC and QKD technologies, ensuring agile implementation of PQC to enable algorithm updates

The Path to Quantum Safety Via Testbeds

ST Engineering has conducted several proof-of-concept testbeds with global partners such as Toshiba and ID Quantique (IDQ).

These testbeds have allowed ST Engineering to evaluate the performance variations between QKD systems, the feasibility of integration with its own Quantum Key Management System layer and understand if vulnerabilities exist.

In collaboration with GovTech, ST Engineering participated in a three-node field trial involving MTower (GovTech), NUS Centre for Quantum Technologies (CQT), and ST Engineering Jurong East. The testbed evaluated integration with Toshiba and IDQ QKD systems, updated the Quantum Key Management System (QKMS), and tested relay-node and multi-node performance.

“Through this testbed, we were able to perform several tests and gained much confidence that this could be an operationally feasible, secure and trusted system,” said Liang Teck during GovWare 2025.

Singapore’s National Approach: Building Quantum-Safe Networks

Nation-scale strategies for quantum-safe networks are vital to prepare for Q-Day and ensure protection against quantum threats.

To this end, Singapore has started a program called the National Quantum Safe Network (NQSN) to build a nationwide testbed and platform for quantum-safe technologies using a real-life fibre network.

“As one of the world’s most digitalized nations, Singapore recognizes the strategic importance of quantum-safe security,” Liang Teck noted.

The NQSN program brings together research institutions, financial institutions and technology partners, including ST Engineering, to develop and test quantum-safe technologies.

“Testbeds are important to discover the issues in implementing quantum-safe network, some of which could be unique to the country,” Liang Teck explained. The program includes NQSN and NQSN+, which support national-scale development, testing, and specification work for quantum-safe networks.

Quantum-Safe Satellite Network

In a step towards securing future quantum threats, ST Engineering is also developing a Quantum-Safe Satellite Network for cross-border applications, supported by mobile and fixed Quantum Optical Ground Stations (Q-OGS).

Space QKD will complement terrestrial QKD to form a global quantum-safe network. The last mile, which is typically copper cable, will rely on PQC for protection.

“Our goal is simple: to ensure that Singapore’s and our partners’ most critical data remain secure, not just today, but for the quantum future,” Liang Teck concluded.

Preparing for Q-Day

As quantum computing advances, the security around this technology must keep pace.

ST Engineering is positioning itself as a leader in safe and secure quantum migration by driving hybrid cryptographic solutions, advancing QKD integration and building national and global quantum-safe networks.

Through strategic partnerships, rigorous testbeds and innovations like the Quantum Key Management System and Quantum-Safe Satellite Network, the company is ensuring that critical data remains secure well into the quantum era.

The migration to quantum-safe systems will be an ongoing journey, requiring continuous testing, evaluation and adaptation. Success depends on collaboration, across industries, governments, and technology partners, to accelerate secure implementation. Now is the time to engage, innovate and build the quantum-safe future together.

