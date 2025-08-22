Microsoft to Make All Products Quantum Safe by 2033

Microsoft has announced plans to implement quantum-safe solutions in its products and services from 2029, with the tech giant aiming for a complete transition by 2033.

This is two years ahead of the 2035 deadline set by a number of governments around the world for a complete transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) across digital infrastructure and services, including in the US and UK.

The new timeline has been incorporated into the Microsoft Quantum Safe Program (QSP), an initiative first set out in 2023 to accelerate the company’s efforts to protect its own infrastructure, and that of its customers, partners and ecosystems from the future threat posed by quantum computing.

Microsoft also urged customers to start planning their own quantum-safe journey.

“Migration to post quantum cryptography (PQC) is not a flip-the-switch moment, it’s a multiyear transformation that requires immediate planning and coordinated execution to avoid a last-minute scramble,” the firm noted in a blog dated August 20.

Microsoft said it is aligning its quantum-safe efforts with US government agency requirements and guidance. This includes the National Security Agency (NSA)’s Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0, which provides stringent requirements for quantum resistant solutions for National Security Systems (NSS) and related assets.

The tech giant is also closely monitoring quantum-safe initiatives from international governments, such as the EU, UK, Australia and Japan, to align with its efforts.

A Phased Transition Journey

Microsoft’s QSP strategy aims to enable early adoption of quantum-safe capabilities by 2029, gradually making them default by 2033.

It set out three key phases for this strategy: