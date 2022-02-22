What Do Secure Email Gateways and Olympic Judges Have in Common?

Objectively assessing the performance of anything can be extremely difficult. Standards and guidance can be put in place to help, but for many things, the potential of subjectivity creeping in remains intact, leaving us with an expected margin of error. What we are willing to accept as a margin of error and the downstream effects are important considerations that need to be made.

Take the Winter Olympics in Beijing. During the men’s halfpipe snowboarding competition last week, Ayumu Hirano of Japan delivered an incredible performance – one that was immediately speculated to throw him into first place when considering the scoring framework in place. The judges were shocked and disappointed when the score was released, putting him in second place. He delivered an even more incredible run on his next attempt, which catapulted him into first. He went on to win gold. If he would not have delivered an additional (and killer) run, Hirano would have achieved silver and may have spent the rest of his life wondering, “what if the judges would have scored this differently?”

So, what does this have to do with security? There are parallels in our comfort level with our email security controls, particularly secure email gateways or SEGs as they are more commonly called. For years, SEGs have been the go-to technology for blocking threats delivered via email from reaching your employees’ inboxes. Just as we look to the judges at the Olympics to deliver fair and justifiable scores, we expect SEGs to protect our organizations against the ever-advancing tactics and techniques of attackers. We become comfortable that SEGs are the authority for stopping email-borne threats and we trust what they say to be true. We even trust when some market-leading SEGs claim to have a 99.99% efficacy rate stopping attacks.

Cofense, a phishing defense vendor, has a unique view into the threats bypassing all types of security controls and configurations present in our customer’s environments. Of the millions of emails analyzed over 2021, our team noticed malware typically delivered as an attachment was not commonly showing up. As you see below in Figure 1, what was showing up was the more credible and harder-to-spot threats such as credential phishing and a steady rate of business email compromise (BEC) attacks. Threat removed and threat unavailable indicate the threat unable to be further analyzed due to quick takedowns.