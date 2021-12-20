Shifting Left with Pre-Commit Hooks

If you are serious about DevSecOps for your organization, you probably know what shift left is. Shifting security left ensures vulnerabilities are not audited only at the end of the development cycle. By automating vulnerability scanning all along the development process, you can keep application security engineers working on higher-value tasks. On the other hand, developers want to keep their workflow optimized for speed, and their tool of choice for collaborating nowadays is Git. So this is where to integrate automated detection if we want to improve application security. This article will show you why pre-commit hooks are one of the best tools for shifting your security left and why you need to consider them with precaution. If you need a solution that can be truly enforced at scale as your team grows, we will give you the best option according to our experience. Shifting Left Means Making Security Proactive If we take a look at the way developers work, it’s clear that pre-commit hooks are the best tool to shift left:

Operating a security scan pre-commit means that if the developer’s work contains a vulnerability, it cannot reach the version control system (in most cases, Git). It is up to the developer to modify their work to make it pass, much like any test suite would fail if a regression were introduced. Assuming that the scanning tool provides enough context, the developer is generally able to locate and remediate the issue swiftly. Commits represent incremental changes in a codebase, so the developer is kept very close to their personal contribution and doesn’t need to halt and switch context to look for more information. They are able to respond to vulnerability alerts as coding happens proactively. That’s what we call a developer-centric approach. From a global perspective, it is in everyone’s best interest to prevent breaches before they impact the company’s security. Regarding vulnerability exposure and remediation cost, it is always desirable to move as quickly as possible to address newly discovered vulnerabilities and fix them. If correctly implemented with the right choice of tools, systematic scanning can deliver cleaner code faster. This is even more true for secrets detection, which is very sensitive to sprawling; as soon as a secret enters a version control system, it should be considered compromised.

A Special Case: Secrets Detection In an ideal world, developers would never touch secrets, and security engineers would create a safe and user-friendly mechanism for seamlessly connecting applications and services, even at the development stage. This, of course, is not the state of the world. Developers have highly privileged access to secrets because they need them to be able to build and deliver working software. When a secrets management solution is approved and implemented, it makes life harder for them, so what do they do? They choose the path of least resistance, get a copy of those credentials, maybe through slack, or maybe through emails and, sometimes, hardcode them directly in their code. At this point, you want something to prevent it from going further. Secrets are unlike other code vulnerabilities in that they do not need a running application to be exploitable. Worse, they can live undetected in version control history for months or even years before being leveraged by an attacker. GitGuardian considered this when developing its secrets detection solution for developers. A CLI leveraging its advanced detection capabilities through the GitGuardian API serves this purpose: GitGuardian Shield. This free tool can be integrated easily as a pre-commit hook to protect your systems from leaking secrets, with a very low rate of false positives and various whitelisting mechanisms.

New detectors are added every month (already more than 300 credentials supported) to ensure that your code is protected from leaking keys of the wide range of tools used in modern stacks. Read this tutorial if you want to learn how to set up a pre-commit hook scanning for potential secrets leaking. To enforce a secrets’ policy, it is clear that a blocking check is needed. While pre-commit hooks are very user-friendly, there is a catch: pre-commit means locally installed, and the rollout will not be scalable at the organization level. Fortunately, there is a better alternative. A Centralized Approach The only way to implement a coercive solution to reject commits and stop them from entering the VCS if they do not validate every check is to implement server-side pre-receive hooks. By using pre-receive hooks, you are making sure to dispose of a scalable solution that won’t break the developers’ workflow. It is an additional, very powerful, layer of defense for shifting your security left.