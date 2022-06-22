How Threat Actors Weaponize Your Trust

Trust is central to human relationships and we instinctively make trust evaluations all day, every day. Processed in a heartbeat, often subconsciously, these decisions guide the way we behave, the people we vote for, the businesses we deal with and the confidence we have in outcomes. Unfortunately, for all these reasons, trust is also one of the preferred weapons of any criminal. From house burglars who know villagers trust their community enough to leave windows open on hot days to confidence tricksters conning old ladies out of their life savings, trust is the weapon of choice.

Just like their analog criminal cousins, cyber-criminals abuse trust, using tactics often called ‘social engineering’ to access our digital systems and steal data in many ways. But social engineering is not the only way to abuse trust. Understanding how they capitalize on our erroneous trust decisions is the first step to defense.

The abuse of (implicit) digital trust often involves exploiting an application or tool we use in our daily digital life to perform our business or personal tasks. It is a technique increasingly used by the bad guys to carry out malicious actions such as the delivery of malware or links to phishing pages.

One of the concepts behind phishing is the weaponization of digital trust: the attackers exploit well-known brands that their victims trust and are familiar with. A tool, an application or an online service of any kind can be imitated for malicious purposes. This explains why the list of the most impersonated brands is normally led by companies that play an important role in our digital life, such as LinkedIn, Google, Amazon and Microsoft. Of course, the other concept behind phishing is the exploitation of human nature; for example, teasing the victim’s curiosity or creating a sense of urgency (like a shipping invoice that needs to be paid). This second aspect explains why brands like DHL regularly rank in the first positions of this chart: the invite to track an unexpected package from a trusted brand is really a deadly combination. The combination of trust and curiosity (or urgency) is lethal from an attacker’s perspective.

Similarly, exploiting a legitimate cloud service to distribute malicious content, such as malware or a phishing page, is a phishing technique that has become increasingly common over the past few years, fueled by the distribution of the workforce and the consequent growing adoption (and trust) of cloud services. In this case, the attackers not only leverage the digital trust in a cloud application by individuals (who see a familiar brand and a legitimate certificate) but also by organizations (who consider the cloud providers trusted so they do not enforce the same security controls applied to non-cloud web traffic). Attackers also rely on some additional elements that make the attack more likely to succeed; for example, they don’t need to worry about the preparation of the infrastructure and, at the same time, launch the attack from an infrastructure that is always ready, available and resilient. According to the latest Netskope Cloud and Threat Report, 47% of malware was distributed by a cloud application over the last 12 months.