Top 5 Mobile Device Security Tips

A blockbuster report published recently revealed the extent to which a notorious spyware variant is being used to monitor unwitting victims via their mobile devices. According to the investigation, journalists, human rights activists, government officials, businesspeople, lawyers and others were targeted by the NSO Group’s Pegasus malware over many years. It can collect virtually any information from infected devices, including browsing history, log-ins, notes, photos, videos, emails and even messages sent via encrypted apps.

While the spyware itself is extremely difficult to detect and prevent, the global furor it has ignited should remind IT security leaders of the importance of effective mobile security policies. In a world of hybrid work, these devices will become an even more important part of the corporate IT environment, connecting to business-critical company resources via VPN or directly to the cloud.

The truth is that Pegasus is only used in highly targeted cases. However, less sophisticated versions of spyware are widespread, with phishing messages, rogue applications and insecure Wi-Fi networks among the top threat vectors. In a study by Ivanti Research, 87% of CISOs agreed that mobile devices have become a key focus for their cybersecurity strategies.

With this in mind, here are our top five tips for securing your employees’ mobile devices: