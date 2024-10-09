Cohesity Interview: Rebuilding and Preventing Future Cyberattacks, Practical Steps for Organizations (video)

Interview

Are you prepared for the next cyberattack? Join Infosecurity Magazine as we speak with James Blake, Global Head of Cyber Resiliency Strategy at Cohesity.

In this interview, we delve into the critical steps organizations must take to rebuild and prevent future cyber-attacks.

James shares tips on how to create a viable business continuity plan and a strong incident response strategy to combat today's complex threat landscape.

We discuss the importance of proactive prevention and collaboration between IT and security teams. Learn about the role of ransomware simulations in testing response plans and the benefits of establishing a Minimum Viable Response (MVR) capability.

Don't miss this insightful discussion on cyber resilience and how to protect your organization from the ever-evolving threat of ransomware.

