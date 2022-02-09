Interview: Cyber-Threats at the Beijing Winter Olympics

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is currently in full swing, showcasing the skills and physical prowess of some of the finest sportspeople throughout the planet. Behind the scenes though, managing such a large-scale event that attracts such significant worldwide interest is a challenging and pressured endeavor.

While modern technologies have improved the efficiency of this process, this trend has also exposed high-profile sporting events like the Olympics to the possibility of cyber-attacks. There are numerous reasons why these events are tempting targets for malicious actors. These range from stealing the vast swathes of data collected on athletes and spectators to causing disruption on the international stage to draw attention to a particular political issue.

Numerous cyber-risks have already been highlighted regarding the current Beijing Winter Olympics. For example, last month, cybersecurity researchers in Canada uncovered a “devastating flaw” in the MY2022 app, which all athletes and attendees have been required to download and use.

So what are the main cyber-threats facing events like the Winter Olympics in the modern era, and how can organizers mitigate them? Infosecurity recently caught up with Grant Geyer, CISO and CPO at Claroty, to discuss these matters.

To what extent are international sporting events, such as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, becoming more vulnerable to cyber-attacks?

Although there are many deciding factors when conducting a cyber-attack – specifically ransomware – cyber-criminals tend to go after organizations that have a lot to lose from operational downtime. The more desperate the organization is to get back up and running, the more likely they are to pay the ransom. During a large-scale event such as the Olympics, with an acutely increased population to serve, the stakes are even higher than usual. On top of this, the entire world is watching.

Coupled with the fact that this is a time-bound event and the increase in connectivity between IT and OT environments accelerated by digital transformation, threat actors are aware of the most critical times to launch an attack and which industries to target to ensure the greatest impact.