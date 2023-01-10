Interview: Assessing Upcoming Data and Online Protection Legislation in the UK

Governments across the world are becoming increasingly active in the fields of cybersecurity and data protection/privacy, recognizing the criticality of the digital world to society, particularly in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) 2018 is the most obvious example of this. These rules have already had an enormous impact on businesses, with numerous substantial fines levied as a result of breaches of these laws.

The UK is a particularly interesting case, given its formal departure from the EU on January 1, 2021. It incorporated GDPR into its existing data protection regime, known as UK-GDPR. However, the UK government has since outlined its vision to adapt the country’s approach to data protection and privacy in the wake of Brexit, such as making it easier to strike data adequacy agreements with nations outside of the EU.

This vision could be realised in its proposed Data Reform Bill, which has already created substantial debate among experts regarding plans to diverge from the EU’s GDPR provisions.

Another major piece of legislation being prepared in the UK is the Online Safety Bill, designed to tackle online harms, including child sexual abuse, fraud and content that causes psychological harm. It is an ambitious attempt to regulate aspects of the Internet, unprecedented in nature.

These two bills are expected to be passed into laws in 2023.

Other notable recent UK cybersecurity legislation includes the Telecommunications (Security) Act, which sets out security rules to protect UK telecoms networks against cyber-attacks from October 2022, and the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) Act, signed into law in December 2022. The latter places obligations on smart device manufacturers to secure their products before going to market.

These new laws, once enacted, will impose new responsibilities to many organizations, who must be prepared to comply or risk substantial financial penalties. To discuss this landscape from a legal perspective, Infosecurity spoke to Sarah Pearce, a partner at law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth.

Infosecurity Magazine: There are currently a plethora of UK laws relating to cybersecurity, privacy and data protection in development. What impact do you think these laws will have on relevant businesses once passed?

Sarah Pearce: There are indeed – and more are likely to appear. The impact will vary according to the particular legislation/regulation. For example, managed service providers will be most affected by the new UK cybersecurity laws that are due to come into force and expand the scope of existing regulations, making them subject to the same rules that govern essential services (e.g. critical infrastructure and healthcare companies).