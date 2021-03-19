Interview: Sai Venkataraman, Co-Founder and CEO, SecurityAdvisor

The SolarWinds attacks at the end of last year have led to various areas for debate and discussion, ranging from how to enhance supply chain security to dealing with the growing boldness and sophistication of nation state actors.

The security practices and behaviors of individual staff has also now been highlighted in relation to this incident when it emerged recently that, back in 2017, an intern at SolarWinds created a weak FTP server password – solarwinds123 – and leaked it on GitHub. This was discovered on the public internet by an independent security researcher in 2019, who warned SolarWinds that the leak had exposed a SolarWinds file server.

Whether this contributed to the now notorious attacks of late 2020 is unclear, but it has brought into sharp focus the problems posed by a lack of basic security hygiene among employees, even in high profile tech firms.

To discuss the role of staff in keeping organizations secure and how organizations should deal with insecure practices, Infosecurity spoke with Sai Venkataraman, co-founder and CEO of security awareness training firm SecurityAdvisor.

What was your first reaction when you saw that SolarWinds recently revealed that an intern had created a weak FTP server password and leaked it on GitHub, something that has been pointed to as a potential factor in the breach?

I understand and agree that employees have a certain level of accountability when it comes to their role in the organization’s broader security strategy. However, putting all the blame on one employee – especially an intern – is unacceptable. Organizations need to provide employees with relevant insight and knowledge that is specific to each user’s habits so that they can help to prevent these types of breaches from occurring. We know that 90% of security incidents stem from human error, meaning organizations need to put personalized and relevant employee engagement as the top priority in their broader cybersecurity strategy.

Do you believe there is still a strong tendency to blame individual staff for mistakes that lead to breaches by organizations? If so, what can the cybersecurity community do to help change this mindset?

Companies are quick to point fingers when it comes to data security. However, placing the blame on the employee is ineffective, and can deter them from self-reporting future incidents when they occur. While human actions account for the vast majority of all security incidents, organizations can benefit greatly from continually teaching employees about new cybersecurity threats and their role in protecting the organization.

Employees are a key component to businesses’ security postures but are not infallible. Workers must be supported – both in education and by their employers’ security stack – to identify and remediate cyber-attacks. Security awareness initiatives need to be integrated with cybersecurity investments companies are making. Security awareness managers cannot work in isolation. Overall, the cybersecurity community needs to provide the right tools and resources to ensure users understand the risk and have the knowledge to make actionable decisions in protecting the organization’s most sensitive information and data. Many organizations are already looking to augment their cultures to that of personal responsibility, so that cybersecurity responsibility no longer rests solely in the CIO’s or CISO’s department.

What should organizations do to build a culture of early reporting of security incidents throughout their workforce?

Rather than placing blame on the employee, organizations should regard them as allies and place their focus on fortifying their workforce. Employees serve as the frontline defense to protect an organization from cyber-attacks, but often need support to identify and remediate threats before they become issues. Providing clear guidance, ideally in real-time as employees engage with risky websites or applications or links, on how to identify and remediate sophisticated cyber-threats is a critical component to augmenting risky behaviors and ultimately improving an organization’s overall security posture. Offering real-time feedback on users’ risky behaviors is proven to increase retention and positively change behavior over time.