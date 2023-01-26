Interview: James Lyne Discusses Collaboration, Upskilling in Cybersecurity and Challenges for 2023

Cybersecurity has become a crucial policy area for governments, amid surging attacks targeting critical national infrastructure and services.

As well as attacks perpetrated by financially motivated cyber-criminals, the fragmented geopolitical landscape means that countries are facing an unprecedented level of threats from rival nation-states. In one high profile case, Albania cut all diplomatic ties with Iran following a ransomware attack in July 2022 that temporarily shut down many of its digital services and websites.

In response to such challenges, the UK government published a new national cyber strategy at the end of 2021, designed to boost the nation’s defensive and offensive capabilities in cyber space. Two major components of this strategy are to expand the UK’s cyber talent pool, and develop closer ties between government and industry to share intelligence and tackle emerging threats.

On 16 and 17 January, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and training and certifications body the SANS Institute hosted CyberThreat, a conference designed to bring together the UK and Europe’s cybersecurity community to facilitate information sharing and showcase industry best practices.

At the conference, Infosecurity spoke to James Lyne, SANS’ chief technology officer, to discuss a range of topics around the cyber skills gap and promoting greater collaboration throughout the cybersecurity sector.

Sharing Cyber’s Knowledge Wealth

For Lyne, the most important purpose of the CyberThreat conference is to facilitate networking opportunities between technical cyber personnel at the frontline of the fight against attacks, particularly those working in cyber threat intelligence and network detection and response.

“We want to bring them together without the normal marketing noise or leadership topics and say here is a space where you can talk about what works and what’s really going on,” explained Lyne.

These “grassroots exchanges” are effective in exposing these coalface workers to new ideas around countermeasures in a relaxed environment without the usual day-to-day stresses of working in this high-intensity industry, he added.

Lyne noted that it has been “traditionally difficult” to facilitate such intelligence sharing in the cybersecurity industry due to legal and commercial concerns. However, he highlighted the finance industry’s collaborative approach to tackling fraud as the gold standard to follow in this regard.

“The banking and finance industry was able to work through the legal issues, developing the right non-disclosure agreements and so on, to create forums where they are sharing information about fraud that in theory could be competitively beneficial,” he said.

It is a model he is hoping will similarly develop in cybersecurity over time.