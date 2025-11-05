Today’s CISOs are no longer just defenders of infrastructure, they’re strategic business enablers. As cybersecurity becomes inseparable from enterprise risk and digital transformation, the CISO is increasingly expected to align security initiatives with broader business goals, influence boardroom decisions and drive innovation. Olivier Busolini, group CISO at UAE-based Mashreq Bank, spoke at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2025 about his approach to transforming the information security function and ensuring it is a key stakeholder within the business. In conversation with Infosecurity, Busolini described how he has worked to revolutionize the information security framework at Mashreq and how the remit and role of a modern CISO is changing. With 25 years’ experience in cybersecurity, Busolini also discussed the need for a newer role, the business information security officers (BISO). He explained how this position can be integrated and developed over time to be a vital partner between business and cybersecurity.

Infosecurity Magazine: What are some historical challenges cybersecurity practitioners face within their current cybersecurity frameworks? Olivier Busolini (OB): A decade or more ago, cybersecurity was largely understood as a technical discipline and often placed under the umbrella of IT. It was simply seen as another technology shop. Over time, especially in banking, that thinking has shifted. Now, when we talk about “cybersecurity frameworks,” we mean frameworks with strategic purpose. Yes, technical controls remain essential, but they are enablers of higher-level objectives. What we deliver now is not just protection, but the ability to empower the business. The old image of the CISO as the person who says “no” is no longer acceptable. Despite this being a topic of conversation for the last couple of years, the real challenge is how we implement this change. It isn’t enough to pitch “security as an enabler” to the board; the real test lies in embedding that mindset in operations, decision making and business relationships every day. IM: At the Gartner Summit, you spoke about your journey to revolutionize the information security framework at Mashreq. What does revolutionizing this framework look like and why was it necessary? OB: At Mashreq, our revolution began with a rearticulation of our security mission: from guardian to enabler. We had a pivotal turning moment when a business unit’s critical initiative involved regulatory assessments and security was part of that evaluation. The regulator’s stance was clear: follow the security requirements and your initiative gets regulatory validation. That moment was transformational. Information security at Mashreq is seen as integral to business success and critical stakeholders in transformation. IM: How has this process made you rethink the role of the modern CISO, if at all? OB: Having worked in cybersecurity for 25 years, I often reflect on where my work had the most meaningful impact. I started as a penetration tester, a niche technical role. Later, I moved into governance and policy, working with frameworks like ISO 27000. Both in consulting and in earlier CISO roles, I saw how limited the impact is if security remains detached from the business. When I became a CISO around 2008, we realized the need to build technical maturity like proxies, encryption, perimeter controls and so on. Fundamental, yes, but I gradually realized that being effective meant working closely with developers, technology and relationship managers. It meant understanding who needs which data, when and why.

“Knowing the business, the vision and its strategy is as important as knowing technology and threats.”