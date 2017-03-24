The Top Ten Data Breaches of All Time

While the data collection and retention concept has taken off as the online world has evolved, the cost has been major losses and breaches of that data suffered by those entrusted to securely store it.

Going back to the TK Maxx breach of 2005, to the HMRC CD loss of 2007, right up to those massive breaches of 2016, these instances are now a mainstay of IT security news. The difference is the industries affected – we’ve seen credit card processors, retailers, healthcare providers and social networks all reporting bad news, while legions of customers and members face the choice of whether to stick with the company or switch to a competitor in protest.

In 2018, European businesses will fall under the General Data Protection Regulation, which will mandate data breach reporting in the same manner as those in the United States, in particular Massachusetts and California. One thing is clear from the number of instances and figures involved; this problem is not getting any better.