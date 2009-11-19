Securing the 2012 Olympics

There is now just under three years to go until the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympics takes place in east London. A bird’s eye view of the Stratford site shows that construction is well underway. There are concerns, however, that cybercriminals − or even cyberterrorists − will exploit the Olympics for their own ends.

"Whilst the government and the organisers of the event are taking physical security very seriously indeed, there are concerns that broader cybersecurity concerns are being overlooked."

In April, former Home Secretary David Blunkett used the opening keynote address to the Infosecurity Europe conference to warn that the Olympics could be paralysed by a large-scale cyberattack, and cautioned that the government and the Olympics’ organisers were in danger of overlooking the information security risks. (See Infosecurity’s exclusive Q&A with Blunkett at the end of this story for an update on his views).

David Blunkett’s view − that the 2012 Olympics could become a focus for cyberattack− is widely seen as credible in the information security community. Whilst there is little doubt that both the government and the organisers of the event are taking physical security very seriously indeed, there are concerns that broader information security concerns are being overlooked.

Observers point out that the Olympics will be much more dependent on the internet and e-commerce than any such previous events, and that we have few ways of predicting how the wider information security landscape might look in 2012. As a result, the range of plausible information security threats the Olympics organisers need to consider is broad.

A very real threat

One of the lessons learned from the 2008 Beijing Olympics is that the threat of a direct attack against the event’s IT infrastructure is real. The Beijing organisers had to deal with 11 to 12 million IT security alerts each day, although extensive use of automated detection and diagnosis reduced the numbers of threats investigated by the response teams to 80-90 incidents.

"We expect the Games to be a target for social engineering attacks, from website cybersquatting, from spam or bogus ticket sales." Greg Day

Even those volumes could be overshadowed by indirect cybercrime events, such as mass spam attacks or the use of false, Olympic-related websites to distribute malware.



According to official statistics from Beijing, the Chinese media alone produced 20 000 items of Olympic coverage a day during the event, a volume that 2012 will almost certainly exceed, and this is impossible to police.

“The bad guys will want their share too, and there will be spam offering the ‘last two tickets for an event’ or saying ‘you have won an Olympic lottery’”, says Candid Wuest, security response engineer at Symantec.

Several security experts approached by Infosecurity Magazine suggested that the London Games organisers could do more to promote the genuine 2012 URL www.london2012.com, to reduce the impact of cybersquatting and spam. The URL is not, for example, part of the current 2012 London Olympics logo.

An impossible task

In their defence, the London Olympics’ organisers face an almost impossible task that they certainly will not accomplish without the help of the wider information security community, says Greg Day, principal security analyst at McAfee.

"Protecting ourselves is therefore a good way of sending a signal that Britain is a great place, and a safe place, to do business online." David Blunkett

“We expect the Games to be a target for social engineering attacks, from website cybersquatting, from spam or bogus ticket sales. These are just some of the levers that cybercriminals can use to get information or money from us”, he says.

“It is not fair to assume that the people organising security can make it 100% secure. They cannot buy up every domain name linked to the Olympics. They should however make it clear [to the public] which are the genuine sites, and have mechanisms to help people validate those sites.”

For this reason, CISOs and security officers need to be aware of the likely impact of the Olympics, and have a plan in place to deal with any emerging information security threats even if their organisations are not directly involved.

However, IT security managers should not need to take specific technical measures to protect their own networks during the run up to the Olympics or during the event itself, suggests John Alcock, managing consultant for the security and business risk practice at Fujitsu Services.

“If you have a modern system that is well maintained with patches applied, industry standard firewalls, and up to date anti-malware, you will be protected from most things short of a specifically crafted zero-day attack.”

Shout it loud

A greater danger, Alcock suggests, is that criminal elements might use the Olympics to distribute malware, or as a vehicle for social engineering exploits and spam. In the excitement of the event, internet users hungry for Olympic-related content might well drop their guard, and be duped into visiting untrusted websites or opening suspicious email.

"Inevitably, the more reliant we are for travel, accommodation, ticketing, access to facilities and security clearance through the internet, the more the risk self-evidently raises its head." David Blunkett

The best way to reduce the danger, says Alcock, is for everyone in the UK information security community to play their part in raising awareness, even if they are not directly involved in the 2012 London Olympics.

“You have to be a good neighbour and do your bit”, warns Alcock. “Because 2012 is a flagship event, it has to be seen as the best example of how to do things. There can’t be any cutting corners… [how well the Olympics go] reflects on UK PLC as well as on the brand of the Olympics themselves.”

The London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) were approached for comment for this article, but did not respond to Infosecurity’s questions or requests for an interview, stating only that information security for the Olympics is a matter for the Home Office.

The Home Office responded to Infosecurity’s questions with a prepared statement:

“The government has analysed the risk currently posed to the Games by a cyberattack and is planning accordingly. Scoping work is already underway looking at how critical infrastructure for the Games can be protected.

“More generally, cybersecurity is being addressed at a number of levels, involving many agencies including the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure, ACPO [the Association of Chief Police Officers] and the Metropolitan Police.

“The Cabinet Office is leading on a cross-Government project to consider the UK's approach to cybersecurity, which looks at reducing risk as well as protection opportunities.”