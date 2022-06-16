The SOC of the Future

Benjamin David investigates the different ways security experts can future-proof their security operation center

‘How do we future-proof our security operation center (SOC)?’ is a common question circulating within the cybersecurity industry, but these conversations have taken a radical turn in recent years. The degree to which SOCs are fatigued by alerts, false positives, burnout and a changing threat landscape is well-known, and progress towards security maturity, while weathering operational obstacles, is a gargantuan task even for the most skilled SOCs. Add the advanced tactics deployed by cyber-attackers and current geopolitical tensions into the mix, and the exigencies of transforming the modern SOC become obvious.

Of course, this only tells part of the story since the modern SOC is gathering and analyzing more data and intelligence to detect, understand and respond to more attacks than ever before. Additionally, the current cyber battlefield is convoluted and organizations’ perimeters are porous. Low-cost compute and attack launch facilities are increasingly available, making the work of threat actors worryingly smooth.

“The barrier to entry for cyber-criminals is the lowest it has ever been,” Brad LaPorte, Gartner veteran and cybersecurity expert, tells Infosecurity. “Anyone with access to a keyboard and the internet can launch cyber-attacks at will, including teenagers living in their parents’ basement,” he warns.

An additional but usually overlooked feature of the modern SOC is the struggle to retain staff. This feature has caused many security experts to increase their focus and escalate their concern around the ‘human element’ within security teams. Given recent research, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. For example, Irish startup Tines released its Voice of the SOC Analyst report this year that found that 64% of SOC analysts are likely to change jobs next year.

While all of this points to a weighty need to rethink the SOC, any attempt to remodel the groundwork, so to speak, introduces a series of ineludible questions: What role will emerging technology play? What about remote and hybrid-working? What about cutting costs? What about the infamous cyber skills gap?

Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Discussing any changes to the SOC without factoring in technology like artificial intelligence (AI) is a missed opportunity, claims Milad Aslaner, senior director at SentinelOne, who argues that AI and automation have an indispensable role to play in unburdening the SOC. “Most organizations cannot respond to new alerts within the first 24 hours, and with increased alert volume, many SOC analysts are experiencing burnout on the job,” Aslaner tells Infosecurity.

Indeed, the aforementioned report by Tines revealed that 71% of SOC analysts are experiencing some level of burnout. For Aslaner, this is where AI and automation play an indispensable role: “By leveraging AI and security automation, security teams are able to drastically reduce the volume of alerts, which helps organizations respond to cyber-threats in real-time.” From this, an “AI-powered autonomous platform” image emerges, representing the SOC of the future, Aslaner remarks; a platform that can assist a SOC team as an alternative to adding dozens of new colleagues.

The benefits of using AI within cybersecurity are well-known. However, despite many in the industry seeing AI as the cybersecurity shibboleth of modern-day marketing, Aslaner contends that the benefits cannot be understated: “An AI-powered autonomous platform shows its value in attack mitigation and forensic investigation, since a primary function of a SOC is to be on the lookout for any potentially suspicious activity.”

A future SOC will be different from the modern SOC because SOC teams can focus on proactive threat hunting exercises, argues Aslaner. “Today, many SOC teams don’t have the time required for in-depth investigations, retrospective analysis of previous incidents and proactive threat hunting.” They are too busy combating the sheer volume of alerts they are encountering, Aslaner says. However, by leveraging an AI-powered autonomous platform, security teams benefit from machine-speed detection and response capabilities. “This can free up time for the long-overdue in-depth work required of them,” remarks Aslaner.

There are many questions regarding what an AI-powered autonomous platform might look like, one of which concerns the increasing preference that SOC analysts have for remote work. This is particularly pertinent when many cyber experts are pushing for a ‘decentralization’ of the SOC. However, Aslaner is certain that preventing alert fatigue and occasioning effective threat hunting exercises remain central priorities in the task of future-proofing SOCs.

A Decentralized SOC

It’s no secret that shifts in working habits brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have had an almost paradigm-shift-like effect within IT. This is arguably most evident within SOCs, argues Casey Allen, chief information officer at Concentric. Centralized security functions have become increasingly decentralized, brought about by how security teams have become dispersed. This is a trend that shows no sign of slowing.

As the name suggests, a decentralized SOC has dispersed security teams managing risks typically at the local and/or regional levels. Additionally, operations are self-contained, with decision-making conducted by specific business units, typically based on their geography. There are significant security benefits from this, Allen tells Infosecurity: “You don’t have everyone centralized in one place. Usually, if there’s a disaster, there can be a single point of failure (SPOF).”