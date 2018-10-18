APIs: Risks, Potential and Security Solutions

Application programming interfaces (APIs) are no longer just a developer tool. They are the foundation of a vast range of business applications and web services. APIs connect applications within companies, and share data between organizations. They also help employees to navigate the sometimes labyrinthine depths of corporate IT, through services such as single sign on.

Such is their business value that the consulting firm McKinsey expects the number of public APIs to triple during 2018.

However, APIs carry risks, too. Last year’s attack on Equifax could be one of the most expensive in corporate history. The data breach has been traced back to Apache Struts2 CVE-2017-5638, an open-source web development component.

Researchers have warned that over 3000 organizations could be vulnerable to the Struts exploit. APIs were also blamed for recent attacks against Instagram: in that case, a REST API used for password resets on the social media site’s mobile app.

Both CISOs and the security industry are starting to take notice of the risks around APIs. Speaking in September at an event sponsored by Forum Systems and hosted by Infosecurity on the topic of API security, Dinis Cruz, CISO of online retailer Photobox, said: “Every API needs to be protected. Are we validating data leakage, and are we doing XML validation? When it comes to APIs, trust no-one.”

Ease of deployment is one reason APIs are useful, and powerful. With more software vendors, web services and data providers publishing APIs, developers can build complex applications quickly.

Developers using APIs can pull together legacy applications and modern interfaces, and share information across supply chains, government departments or whole industries. Users, though, need to be more vigilant.

Look at APIs, suggested Cruz, and CISOs will have a much clearer picture of how data moves across their organizations. “APIs are the epicenter of security,” he added. “The best way to detect attacks is not at the outer edge, but within applications and their APIs.”

Unfortunately, for users of the technology, APIs are rarely designed with security in mind. Developers are becoming more security-conscious. However, APIs need to be treated as a potential risk, suggested Jason Macy, chief technology officer at Forum Systems. Forum’s Sentry system, for example, carries out deep content inspection of API data payloads – including every tax return sent in the United States.

In fact, government is a sector that already takes API security extremely seriously. Governments need APIs to connect together their vast numbers of IT systems and data stores, and to provide their workforces with modern user interfaces, and mobile access. Without APIs, the task would be impossibly expensive. Without API security, sharing data and connecting applications would be too risky.