Why Channel Partners are Critical for Cybersecurity

“They also help by utilizing AI and automation to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs for clients,” she told Infosecurity.

Christina Decker, director of strategic channels, Europe, at Trend Micro, added that channel players can help by providing tailored solutions focused on solving specific business problems for clients.

“They also typically have strong relationships with vendors and a very good understanding of the product and how to implement it correctly, which saves customers spending large sum training in-house teams on a particular solution.”

“Channel partners often have specialization in the industry and therefore know what the ‘best in class’ solutions are for their customers and are able to recommend and set in place the relevant solution,” he told Infosecurity.

This is where channel partners come in, according to Joe Turner, global director of research and business development at IT channel analyst Context.

It’s perhaps no surprise that most CISOs fear a serious cyber-attack.

At the same time, many organizations are struggling to recruit and/or retain talent. The latest estimates put the global shortfall in practitioners at 4.8 million, including 93,000 in the UK and over half a million in the US.

Ransomware continues to be the number one threat, with an estimated three-quarters (75%) of organizations suffering at least one attack in 2024.

Many corporate security teams find themselves reacting rather than acting. Even organizations blessed with big IT budgets and a mature security posture struggle to manage risk across a growing attack surface that two-thirds admit is “spiralling out of control.”

In short, the modern IT security channel is about more than simply reselling software and services.

This is where effective channel partnerships come into their own to help shore up defenses and provide support in times of cyber disruption.

Coping with these challenges while managing major skills shortages and a vendor landscape that grows with complexity each year is causing many CISOs to burn out .

Threat actors only need to get lucky once to cause potentially significant financial and reputational damage. The security team however must be on constant alert for signs of intrusion.

As the corporate attack surface grows through much-needed digital transformation, so does cyber risk. Channel partners are vital to helping organizations strengthen their defenses.

Effective channel partnerships are vital for modern IT security. Channel partners can help fill critical resource, technology and knowledge gaps that CISOs face daily.

IT Security Channel Business Types

The IT security channel is not a homogenous entity. It can be broken down into various constituent business types, including:

Managed security service providers (MSSPs)

MSSPs offer outsourced management of security services like detection and response and compliance reporting. Demand has increased significantly from the SMB market, with “managed services” growing 8.5% year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, according to Context data shared with Infosecurity.

Value-added resellers (VARs)

VARs organizations not only resell security software and hardware, but also offer services that enhance these products by meeting specific customer requirements, such as consulting and end-user training. Context’s Turner said that there is “an ever-increasing overlap between VARs and MSSPs,” as the former begin to offer more managed services.

Distributors

Distributor businesses bridge the gap between vendors and VARs or end customers. They offer essential training, onboarding and support services, and ensure that effective security solutions reach the organizations that need them, according to Trend Micro’s Decker. Distribution sales grew 2% YoY in 2024, Context’s data shows.

System integrators (SIs)

System integrators design and implement complex, large-scale IT systems involving multiple vendors. SIs typically have more in-depth expertise and offer consultative services.

Cloud service providers (CSPs)

CSPs focus on software-as-a-service (SaaS) security solutions to protect cloud applications and workloads, across the main hyperscaler cloud platforms (AWS, Azure and Google Cloud).

Professional service partners

Professional service partners offer “tailored consulting, assessment, training and implementation services to address specific security challenges” and improve security posture, Trend’s Decker explained.

Why Outsourcing Cybersecurity Can be a Winning Strategy

Growth in the cybersecurity channel has been observed in the managed services sector.

Managed services are appealing to CISOs as they can help to overcome skills shortages and budget shortfalls.

A security operations center (SOC) can be a major drain on the bottom line, for example, both in upfront CapEx spending on equipment and ongoing training and wages for the security operations (SecOps) analysts that staff it, as well as software licenses.

“Organizations often outsource cybersecurity services such as managed detection and response (MDR) and SOC operations to specialized providers,” said Decker. “This approach offers access to expert resources, 24/7 monitoring, and advanced threat detection capabilities, which are essential for effectively managing the evolving threat landscape.”

Vulnerability management is another area firms are looking to outsource more frequently, according to Context’s Turner. It’s a market that grew 65% YoY in 2024, he said.

“This is due to the need for very frequent scanning/testing, as well as needing to be up to date with the latest compliance regulations and cyber-attack techniques and vulnerabilities, and perhaps also incident response (IR),” he explained. “The benefit is having a specialised external team who can quickly react to and manage any breaches that have occurred.”

Turner added that identity and access management (IAM) and compliance and risk management are also growing in popularity as outsourced services, due in part to the surging complexity and volume of cyber-related regulations.

How to Select a Channel Partner

Knowing the channel can help to solve CISO challenges doesn’t make finding the right partner easy. With so much choice on the market, selecting the right channel partner can be an overwhelming task.

Turner advised that end customers should look for a channel partner that has both expertise in the security area needed but also certifications from leading vendors in that field, which will indicate a level of competence.

“They also need to have a good understanding of what sort of support they are looking for. Do they need full end-to-end support including management of the service? Or installation of said service, but they can then manage it in-house afterwards? Or do they just need consultancy to choose the right service in the first place?”

Managing an Ongoing Channel Relationship

Once signed up with a partner, it’s time to think about ongoing management of the relationship.

CISOs should agree with their channel partner certain measurable KPIs that can be reviewed on a regular basis to ensure value is being met. These KPIs can include up-time and threat mitigation for instance.

“A channel partner who works with a wide range of vendors will allow you to try out multiple technologies and solutions that could prove to be complementary and provide added value at a lower cost,” Turner said.

Trend Micro’s Decker added that a productive channel partnership also requires “clear communication, defined roles, and a shared commitment to continuous improvement.”

However, what large enterprises and SMBs are looking for in a channel provider can differ, given the former tend to have larger IT resources and skills in house and therefore may be after best of breed rather than a more generic security suite.

“SMBs usually look for partners who provide managed security services or complete, multilayered cybersecurity strategies and solutions that are affordable and simple to adopt,” she said.

“Enterprises generally possess more robust IT departments and larger budgets. So, they often look for partners who can provide advanced, customizable solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems and support complex, large-scale operations. Enterprises may also prioritize partners with a global presence and the capability to handle sophisticated security challenges.”

Conclusion

Effective channel partnerships are essential for modern cybersecurity, going beyond reselling to provide critical resources, technology and expertise that help organizations strengthen their defenses.

While understanding the importance of channel partnerships is key to overcoming CISO challenges, selecting the right partner requires careful consideration. Don't just focus on security expertise prioritize partners with proven vendor certifications.

This combination ensures competence and increases the likelihood of a successful and secure implementation.