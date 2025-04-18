How the Channel is Evolving in the Cybersecurity Sector

The cybersecurity channel is thriving. Security managed services revenue alone will grow 15% annually in 2025, according to technology market analyst firm Canalys.

However, the landscape in which value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, managed security service providers (MSSPs) and others operate is also changing.

Against a backdrop of new regulations, threat actor innovation and advances in AI and IT infrastructure, challenges and opportunities are everywhere.

CISOs wanting to harness the skills, expertise and resources of the channel must understand how the market is likely to evolve in 2025.

IT Infrastructure and Threat Trends Drive Cybersecurity Spending Through the Channel

In many ways, the IT channel is the cybersecurity industry. In Q2 2024, for example, security spending via the channel accounted for 91% of total spend, according to Canalys.

Ultimately, where this spend happens is influenced by two key factors: threat actor behavior and the type of IT infrastructure and services deployed by end-user organizations.

Threat actors continue to innovate thanks to AI tools, infostealer malware and the aid of their peers. According to a recent report by ReliaQuest, the average breakout time post-exploitation has plummeted over the past year to just 48 minutes.

That was helped in part by novel intrusion techniques such as vishing-based IT impersonation, as well as “ransomware assembly lines” where separate affiliates handle different stages of an attack chain.

The same ReliaQuest report warns that adversaries are getting better at using generative AI (GenAI) to automate reconnaissance of targets, detect vulnerabilities faster and adapt their exploitation techniques dynamically, depending on corporate defenses.

Then there are the IT environments they are targeting. As digital transformation continues apace, the attack surface is growing – expanding particularly across distributed cloud and AI services.

AI is a fast-growing attack surface all of its own, which could include everything from large language models (LLMs) and the platforms that host them (like Ollama), to vector databases and other open source components. Many of these are riddled with vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, exposing them to attack.

Trends Shaping the Channel

According to Forrester VP and principal analyst Jeff Pollard, the shift to cloud is having a profound impact on the channel.

“Marketplaces, platforms and cloud are the primary disrupting factors for IT security channel businesses today,” he told Infosecurity. “If I’m in the cloud, and deploying new technologies is as easy as prebuilt API integrations that I can subscribe to via a marketplace, then I can cut out the channel partner completely and buy through an app store or marketplace.”

Channel players are also affected by the same economic pressures impacting their customers, added Christina Decker, director of strategic channels, Europe, Trend Micro.