Cybersecurity Behind the Scenes at Wimbledon

During Wimbledon 2017, 200 million cybersecurity events were detected, resulting in 3.5 million attack signatures. Eleanor Dallaway went behind the scenes in the tech centre and operation room at Wimbledon to see just how IBM is securing one of the world’s most popular sporting events

Throughout the years, Wimbledon’s focus on digital platforms has increased, and as a result, the need for cyber resilience has, of course, intensified. During Wimbledon 2017, the website had 436 million page views, a 10% increase on 2016.

As its long-standing tech partner, IBM is tasked with delivering a flawless technical experience for Wimbledon fans around the world. For the first time, IBM Watson for Cybersecurity – an IBM supercomputer that combines artificial intelligence with sophisticated analytical software – aided this mission.

As information security ‘events’ were collated in the IBM QRadar threat matrix, the information security team selected particular threats to be analysed in greater detail by Watson. Brian Jensen, Site Reliability Engineer, ibm.com, told Infosecurity that “we choose to submit certain offences to Watson. A few seconds later, it will send back additional information, pulled in from across the internet. It’s interesting to get a different view and additional context regarding whether others are seeing this”. He described Watson as “a shortcut for doing the initial research.”

Throughout the tournament, the security team were provided with a threat description and a recommended set of actions based on the IBM Watson’s analysis of a threat. Brian Jensen said it gave him “a head-start in figuring out the scope of the problem.” Watson can identify whether a security event is associated with known malware and provide relevant background, as well as identify suspicious user behavior.

The QRadar threat matrix has a dashboard which reports where in the world the highest quantity of attempted cyber-attacks are coming from at any one time. During the tour of the operations room, Russia, China and the US consistently topped the chart. This, said Jensen, is mainly indicative of places that “either have a large number of compromised machines, or ISPs that are friendly to non-legitimate users.”

Interestingly, Jensen reported that the majority of attacks were not intentional targeted cyber-attacks, and instead are “compromised machines across the internet, botnets scanning for vulnerabilities. We see persistent vulnerability scanning over and over again”, he said. “The majority of incidents are just probing, looking for vulnerabilities, automated attacks. The majority are not people actively trying to attack this website.”